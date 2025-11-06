COVID-19 vaccination may have broader health benefits for children with atopic dermatitis

Children with atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema, may experience fewer infections and allergic complications if they receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to new research being presented at the 2025 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin condition driven by the immune system and often precedes the development of asthma and allergic rhinitis. Children with AD are also at higher risk for infections, including those affecting the skin and respiratory system." Tristan Nguyen, BS, medical student, lead author of the study

Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study, analyzing 5,758 vaccinated and 5,758 unvaccinated pediatric AD patients, younger than 17 years of age. The subjects were matched for demographics and health history. Children with prior COVID-19 infection or major comorbidities were excluded.

"Our study suggests that COVID-19 vaccination not only protects against coronavirus but may also have broader health benefits for children with atopic dermatitis," said Zhibo Yang, MD, PhD, the principal investigator (PI) of the study. "We found lower rates of both allergic conditions and infections among vaccinated children compared to their unvaccinated peers."

Key findings included:

Vaccinated children had significantly fewer infections such as otitis media, pneumonia, bronchitis, bronchiolitis, sinusitis, upper respiratory infections, impetigo, molluscum contagiosum, and other skin infections.

Risks of allergic conditions were also lower in vaccinated children, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, contact dermatitis, and food-related anaphylaxis.

From the time of vaccination to onset of infection, there was a delayed onset for several conditions, including allergic rhinitis, viral infections, and ear infections."The results indicate that vaccination may help reduce the likelihood of atopic disease progression, such as the development of asthma, in children with eczema," said Dr. Yang. "It reinforces the safety and potential added benefits of COVID-19 vaccination in this vulnerable population."

The findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting vaccination as a valuable tool in protecting children with chronic allergic conditions.

Abstract Title: COVID-19 Vaccination is Associated with Reduced Complications in Pediatric Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

Presenter: Tristan Nguyen, BS