Long-term study shows peanut patch treatment builds tolerance in toddlers

New research presented at the 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) offers encouraging news for parents of young children with peanut allergies. A long-term study found that a peanut patch treatment – epicutaneous immunotherapy – continued to help toddlers safely build tolerance to peanuts over three years.

The treatment, known as the Viaskin Peanut Patch, delivers small amounts of peanut protein through the skin. The goal is to train the immune system to tolerate peanut exposure and reduce the risk of severe allergic reactions from accidental ingestion.

This new analysis looked at toddlers who originally received placebo in an earlier one-year study and then used the peanut patch for up to three years. After three years of treatment, more than 70% of these children could tolerate the equivalent of at least three to four peanut kernels – a significant improvement from their first year of treatment. Nearly half could tolerate even higher amounts.

Importantly, the treatment continued to show a strong safety record. No cases of treatment-related anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) were reported in the third year. Skin irritation at the patch site – the most common side effect – became less frequent over time. Researchers also found that children's reactions during food challenges became milder, with fewer severe symptoms after three years than after one year.

These results show that ongoing treatment with the peanut patch continues to improve tolerance and remains safe over time. For parents of toddlers with peanut allergies, this kind of approach may one day offer peace of mind by reducing the risk of having an allergic reaction, including severe reactions, from accidental exposure." Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, allergist, lead author and ACAAI member

Peanut allergy affects about 2% of children in the U.S. and is a leading cause of severe allergic reactions. The study results add to growing evidence that early intervention in young children could help change the course of peanut allergy. Researchers stress that parents should not attempt any form of peanut desensitization at home and should discuss emerging treatment options with a board-certified allergist.

The research was funded by DBV Technologies.

Abstract Title: Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy in Peanut-Allergic Toddlers: Epopex End of Study Results

Presenter: Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA