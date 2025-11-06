UniSA launches pilot effort to make medicines safer for older Australians

In a national effort to make medicines safer for older Australians, the University of South Australia is calling for aged care providers and pharmacists to join a new pilot study to assess medication safety and management in residential aged care.

Developed in response to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, the study will use the new PHARMA-Care National Quality Framework to evaluate medication management and clinical services provided by pharmacists, included as part of the Australian Government's $350 million Aged Care On-site Pharmacist Program.

Co-designed in collaboration with 14 project partners and funded by the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), the framework provides structure and support for pharmacists to deliver safe and effective medicine use in aged care homes.

Importantly, it promotes a transparent, person-centred approach to medication management, as well as equitable access to pharmacist services across the sector.

Chief Investigator UniSA's Associate Professor Janet Sluggett says person-centred medication management has never been more important in residential aged care.

With society moving to models of care where older people choose to remain at home for longer, those entering residential aged care are increasingly frailer with complex medical histories and high care needs. Pharmacists are critical to ensuring medications are used safely and effectively among residents of aged care homes, but until now, there hasn't been a structure for comprehensively evaluating quality use of medicines in this setting. Our framework gives aged care homes and pharmacists structure and support to deliver high-quality, consistent care, under five key domains relating to medication management. It helps on-site pharmacists measure impact, contributes to clinical governance, and promotes discussion with care teams, residents, and families to achieve person-centred care. Importantly, it identifies enablers that facilitate the quality use of medicines and supports ongoing improvement, as well as highlighting aspects of medicines-related care that matter most to residents." Janet Sluggett, Associate Professor, UniSA

Alarmingly, 98% of people living in aged care facilities have at least one medication-related problem, with many prescribed potentially inappropriate medicines. Around one third of all residents in aged care homes are hospitalised each year, and 17% of unplanned hospital admissions are caused by an inappropriate medicine.

As the first structured, evidence-based approach to monitor, evaluate, and continually improve the quality of medication management and pharmacist-led care in Australian aged care homes, the new framework aims to help care providers reduce risks linked to polypharmacy and support medicines to be used in the best possible way.

Anne-Marie Gillard, Operational Services Executive from Eldercare says the PHARMA-Care Project sets a new national benchmark for quality use of medicines in aged care homes.

"This initiative empowers pharmacists, clinicians, and care providers to deliver high-quality, patient centred care for older Australians," Gillard says. "Eldercare is proud to be involved in this visionary work which will drive excellence and deliver safer outcomes across the sector."

The framework is also endorsed by the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA).

"The Pharmaceutical Society of Australia is proud to support and endorse the PHARMA-Care National Quality Framework led by the University of South Australia," Assoc Professor Fei Sim FPS, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia says. "It provides guidance to credentialed pharmacists in their role to improve quality use of medicines amongst patients in residential aged care homes."

Senior Research Fellow UniSA's Dr Sara Javanparast says the team is now disseminating and testing the framework's quality indicators in aged care homes across Australia and are seeking expressions of interest from aged care providers and on-site pharmacists interested in participating.

"Assessing this framework is an important step towards building a national quality monitoring system for medication safety in aged care," Dr Javanparast says.

"By partnering with pharmacists and aged care providers, we can ensure the new program delivers on its aim of safer medicines, better communication, and improved quality of life for aged care residents."

To participate in the pilot study, pharmacists and aged care providers can contact: [email protected]