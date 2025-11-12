TRIMTECH Therapeutics appoints Dr Mike Hutton to Scientific Advisory Board

TRIMTECH Therapeutics, a biotech company creating novel, small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade protein aggregates, to combat neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr Mike Hutton to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Mike will provide expert guidance to support the development of the Company’s targeted protein degradation (TPD) TRIMTAC™ and TRIMGLUE™ pipeline, including for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease targets.

Mike has over 30 years’ experience in neurodegenerative disease research and drug development, including in his previous roles as CSO and Vice President of Neurodegeneration Research and UK Site Scientific Leader at Eli Lilly and Company, where he led on drug discovery for Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and fronto-temporal dementia. He has also held a Senior Director role at MSD and was Consultant and Professor of Neuroscience at the Mayo Clinic. Whilst at the Mayo Clinic, Mike’s team was instrumental in identifying the genetic causes of fronto-temporal dementia, including mutations in tau and progranulin. His work on tau led to him receiving the Potamkin and MetLife prizes. Mike holds a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester and a PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Cambridge.

We’re delighted to welcome Mike as the newest member of our recently formed Scientific Advisory Board. His extensive expertise in neurodegenerative disease therapeutics will be a great asset as we continue to advance our mission to deliver first-in-class medicines to address the critical need for cost-effective, disease-modifying treatments for neurodegeneration that can reach broad patient populations.” Dr Nicola Thompson, CEO, TRIMTECH Therapeutics

Dr Mike Hutton, Scientific Advisor for TRIMTECH Therapeutics, added: “TRIMTECH’s novel approach is leading the way in the development of small molecule CNS penetrant degraders for neurological disorders, addressing the difficult to drug targets underpinning these diseases. I am delighted to join the SAB – the Company has assembled an excellent team, and I look forward to helping guide the development of these much-needed, accessible therapeutic options.”