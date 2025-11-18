Scientists investigate the role of the extracellular matrix in tissue growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of RochesterNov 18 2025

Growing from a single cell into a complex organism with specialized tissues and organs requires a complex and coordinated process. But the mechanical signals that guide tissue and organ development-cells pushing, pulling, compressing, and swelling against one another and their environment-remain mysterious.

Researchers from the University of Rochester's Department of Biomedical Engineering will shed new light on tissue and organ development by studying how cells interact mechanically with the extracellular matrix, a biological polymer produced by cells that acts like scaffolding for building more complicated structures. Assistant Professor Marisol Herrera-Perez received more than $2 million through a competitive Maximizing Investigators' Research Award (MIRA) from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to examine how cells and the extracellular matrix work together.

"Most of what we know about the mechanical signals for cellular development are those the cell produces itself, like when it twitches or contracts," notes Herrera-Perez. "But there are other forces that come from the environment and, perhaps most importantly, from the extracellular matrix."

Herrera-Perez and the students in her lab will study the extracellular matrix's viscoelastic properties that allow it to change dramatically during development, the feedback loops between cells and the extracellular matrix, and how a cell passes along a message to its nearest neighbor. They will use optogenetic techniques to turn on and off proteins in the cells of common fruit flies and observe the effects.

Related Stories

According to Herrera-Perez, understanding the fundamental principles of how life builds from an embryo into complex lifeform could provide important insight about developmental diseases, which are by nature difficult to study. It can also lead to practical applications in regenerative medicine for diseases that happen later in life.

"Many diseases that happen at the end of life or midlife are a recapitulation of processes gone wrong during development," she says. "Cancer or failed wound healing involve the same principles that guide an embryo's growth-just gone awry."

Source:

University of Rochester

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers achieve long-term remission with novel T cell therapies for HPV-related cancers
New transplant approach resets the immune system to stop Type 1 diabetes
UCI Health launches clinical trial to test investigational cell therapy for lupus
Study reveals the effectiveness of Painimation in decoding pain for sickle cell patients
Single-cell analysis reveals HPV-induced keratinocyte heterogeneity in cervical cancer
T cells drive vaccine effectiveness against porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus
Breakthrough in bone regeneration using nanoparticle-stem cell hybrid
Single-cell study reveals how HPV shapes immune landscape in penile cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers develop novel computational method to interpret complex single-cell data