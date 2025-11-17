Researchers develop novel computational method to interpret complex single-cell data

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)Nov 17 2025

Researchers from Turku Bioscience Centre at the University of Turku, Finland, have developed a new computational method to interpret complex single-cell data. The method helps researchers identify and group cell types across samples.

The human body contains about 37 trillion cells. Some are more alike than others, yet never exactly the same. Modern single-cell technologies allow characterising this cellular heterogeneity, measuring dozens to thousands of molecules, such as genes or proteins, across thousands of individual cells simultaneously and providing insights into health and diseases.

A small amount of blood contains billions of red blood cells and millions of immune cells. Each type of cell has its own molecular 'fingerprint', which researchers can identify by combining single-cell technologies with computational methods.

When studying several different samples, scientists must first match the same cell types across the samples. This is a demanding step known as data integration.

However, current integration methods often struggle when cell types vary between samples or appear in very different amounts. In such cases of imbalanced data, methods can mistakenly combine distinct cell types.

To solve this, researchers from the University of Turku have now developed a new machine learning-based algorithm that effectively integrates even imbalanced data across samples. The method, called Coralysis, has been developed at Turku Bioscience Centre in Professor Laura Elo's Computational Biomedicine research group, which is also affiliated with the InFLAMES Research Flagship.

"Single-cell technologies let us study the incredible diversity of cells, but comparing them across samples is tricky. This motivated us to develop a method to uncover these hidden patterns reliably," says Associate Professor Sini Junttila, one of the supervisors of the study.

Effective open-source tool

We were inspired by the process of assembling a puzzle, where one begins by grouping pieces based on low- to high-level features, such as colour and shading, before looking at shape and patterns. Similarly, our algorithm progressively integrates cellular identities through multiple rounds of divisive clustering."

António Sousa, Doctoral Researcher, lead developer of Coralysis

Coralysis has been implemented as an open-source software. At its core, it relies on machine learning, enabling it to build models that can be used to predict cellular identities in new datasets and even estimate how confident the predictions are. This helps researchers avoid the cumbersome and often unreliable task of manually identifying cell types. Another unique feature of Coralysis is its ability to detect changing cellular states that might otherwise be missed.

"Coralysis provides the scientific community with a new way to study cellular diversity and gain a deeper understanding of complex single-cell data. By making it openly available, we hope to support collaboration and accelerate discoveries across the global research community," says Professor Laura Elo, the principal investigator of the project.

The study by Elo's research group has been published in the scientific journal Nucleic Acids Research.

Source:

Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)

Journal reference:

Sousa, A. G. G., et al. (2025). Coralysis enables sensitive identification of imbalanced cell types and states in single-cell data via multi-level integration. Nucleic Acids Research. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkaf1128. https://academic.oup.com/nar/article/53/21/gkaf1128/8322505

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SPT Labtech and Alithea Genomics collaborate to automate ultra sensitive single-cell transcriptomic workflows
Breakthrough in bone regeneration using nanoparticle-stem cell hybrid
Inhibiting ferroptosis suppressor protein 1 shrinks lung cancers in mice
Japanese study finds widespread reluctance to donate cells for brain organoid research
Single-cell study reveals how HPV shapes immune landscape in penile cancer
Single-cell analysis reveals HPV-induced keratinocyte heterogeneity in cervical cancer
Researchers achieve long-term remission with novel T cell therapies for HPV-related cancers
UCI Health launches clinical trial to test investigational cell therapy for lupus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mayo Clinic scientists create stem cell patch to heal hearts without surgery