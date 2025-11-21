Inflammation control can protect against AMD-like retinal damage

University of Minnesota Medical School researchers have shown that reducing chronic inflammation can significantly protect against age-related macular degeneration (AMD)-like pathology in preclinical models. The findings were recently published in Cell Death and Disease.

AMD is the leading cause of vision loss and blindness for Americans aged 65 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While most current AMD therapies treat only late-stage disease, this research takes an innovative approach by focusing on early protection.

These results demonstrate that targeting key aspects of inflammation has the potential to prevent a spectrum of eye diseases that are reminiscent of age-related macular degeneration. Our hope is that this work will ultimately pave the way for new, preventive treatments for AMD centered around the inflammasome pathway." John Hulleman, PhD, associate professor, University of Minnesota Medical School

The research team found that removing key components of the inflammation cascade prevented hallmark signs of early retinal disease, including the infiltration of immune cells into the subretinal space and the formation of subretinal deposits. By intervening before severe damage occurs, the strategy may offer the best chance to delay or prevent progression to the most harmful stages of AMD.

"We are encouraged by our findings and the potential to prevent or delay vision loss for those with the early signs of AMD. What we are learning could be life-changing for many in the future, as AMD affects nearly 20 million Americans today," said Dr. Hulleman, who is also the paper's corresponding author.

The research team aims to next determine if similar anti-inflammatory approaches could be used to not just prevent disease, but reverse it once it begins.

This research was funded by the National Eye Institute, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Helen Lindsay Foundation, Larson Endowed Chair for Macular Degeneration Research, Edward N. and Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation Award in Age-Related Macular Degeneration Research and UT Southwestern's Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute Sprouts Grant Program.