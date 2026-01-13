ApconiX celebrates 10 years of trading

To commemorate 10 years of trading the directors and other members of the team recorded a podcast.

Image Credit: ApconiX

When AstraZeneca announced its plans to cease research and development at Alderley Park in March 2013, it came as a great shock to most people working on the site. The announcement was part of a larger plan to establish a new global R&D Centre and corporate headquarters in Cambridge.

The Alderley Park BioHub, a life science and medical hub, was established the same year. Managed by BioCity, a leading bioscience incubator, on AstraZeneca’s behalf, it supported start-ups and SMEs in the bioscience and pharmaceutical sectors.

Ruth Roberts, Richard Knight and Michael Morton (the directors and co-founders) were 3 of the 1,600 employees offered relocation to Cambridge. And from there was born the idea of a drug safety consultancy and laboratory company that is now ApconiX, a team of over 100 scientists.

As part of the BioHub’s support was the Bootcamps for fledgling businesses. A competitive course that offered significant prizes for the winning idea. Ruth, Richard and Mike won and began trading on July 7th 2015.

Winners of the Bionow Start-up of the year award in 2017, ApconiX has gone from strength to strength, moving to bigger offices and laboratories twice and receiving Queen’s and King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade and this year (2025), the King’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation.

10 years on it is still a fun, rewarding and thriving place to work.

Many thanks to Paul Gisby of www.talkingleaders.com who created the podcast

And there was the party, of course!