New oral contrast agent improves bowel disease detection on CT scans

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mayo ClinicJan 20 2026

In a new pilot feasibility study, researchers from Mayo Clinic, the University of Washington School of Medicine, the University of California San Francisco, and Nextrast Inc. found that a new imaging oral agent, also known as a "contrast agent," helps radiologists better see bowel structures and disease in CT imaging when compared with the current oral contrast agents.

The introduction of a new oral contrast agent for CT imaging addresses common challenges in the diagnosis of bowel diseases, says by Joel Fletcher, M.D., lead author on the study and medical director of the Mayo Clinic CT Clinical Innovation Center. "The new oral contrast agent," he explains, "is ingested by patients prior to CT imaging and helps detect pathologies within and outside of the bowel wall in ways current imaging agents do not."

"We carefully designed this new class of oral contrast agent to overcome many of the diagnostic shortcomings of existing contrast agents for a broad range of diseases," says Benjamin Yeh, M.D., a co-author on the study, radiologist at the University of California at San Francisco and co-founder of Nextrast, which created the new agent. "The Clinical Phase 2 results confirm that our dark agent can reveal previously impossible-to-detect findings, including very small bowel tumors and subtle inflammatory conditions that are often missed with conventional agents at CT."

In their paper, the authors report findings that suggest this new agent significantly improves visualization of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or cancer within the abdomen, and may provide earlier and more confident diagnoses.

The study compared CT scans of 32 patients with the dark borosilicate oral contrast agent and scans with conventional water or iodine-based oral contrast agents, to look at anatomical structures and disease presence.

"The novel dark borosilicate contrast agent has the potential to improve the assessment of numerous pathologies, including the detection of cancer and inflammatory disorders," says Achille Mileto, M.D., a radiologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine and first author of the study.

Related Stories

Evaluators identified clinically relevant findings in seven patients that were not detected using the standard contrast.

"CT scans performed with the new agent will likely do a better job of displaying pathologies in the stomach and proximal small bowel, areas where CT with traditional oral contrast performs poorly," Dr. Fletcher says. "Pathologies within the lumen will be better displayed because the lumen is more distended, and the brightness of the pathologies on the CT images will be increased, making them more conspicuous."

The researchers say further study using a larger patient population is needed, but the initial findings show promise.

Source:

Mayo Clinic

Journal reference:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00261-025-05308-w

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why doctors and patients in Italy still rely on oral corticosteroids for asthma
CT-based quantification of tumor fibrosis guides chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer
Oral semaglutide delivers real-world drops in blood sugar and weight in diabetes trial
Artificial intelligence helps patients better comprehend medical findings
What drinking kefir really does to your gut and oral microbiome
Asthma and multiple allergies raise the risk of failed oral food challenges
Proactive cardiac CT scans may be useful to identify other health problems
Exploring electron microscopy for plant and microbial imaging at the John Innes Centre

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New noninvasive technique can quickly collect 3D images of the human body