Study reveals mental health impacts of parental firearm injury in children

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamJan 28 2026

Each year, 20,000 children and adolescents across the U.S. lose a parent to gun violence, while an estimated 2-3 times more have a parent who has been injured due to a firearm. To better understand the mental health impact of parental firearm injury, investigators from Mass General Brigham analyzed records from a large health insurance database, finding that in the year following a parent's injury, children had increases in psychiatric diagnoses and mental health visits, especially if the parent had suffered a severe injury. Findings are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Firearm injury is the most common cause of death in children and adolescents, but as horrific as this fact is, it represents only one way in which gun violence impacts young people. As a physician and anthropologist who has worked in areas with concentrated gun violence, I have seen directly how individuals and communities are affected at many levels. By zooming out and using population data, our study draws attention to the way that firearm injuries reverberate through whole families, harming even those who were not injured directly."

George Karandinos, MD, PhD, lead author, research investigator in the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Massachusetts General Hospital

For this study, researchers leveraged statistical approaches designed for exploring causal relationships. They examined data from employer-sponsored insurance plans, which include longitudinal information about parents' and children's health. First, the researchers matched the records of children who had a parent who experienced a firearm injury with records of up to five control children of the same sex, geographic region, and insurance coverage and ensured that the two groups were also closely balanced overall in terms of children's age and health risks. In total, 3,790 youth exposed to parental firearm injury and 18,535 controls were included, with an average age of 10.7 years.

The researchers found a sharp and persistent increase in rates of psychiatric diagnoses and mental health visits following parental firearm injury in the exposed group alone. Relative to the control group, exposed youth experienced a 42% increase in psychiatric diagnoses and 60% increase in mental health visits in the year after parental firearm injury. Mental health impacts of parental firearm injury were especially pronounced in female children and adolescents and for children with a parent whose injuries necessitated intensive-care unit treatment. Trauma/post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses accounted for most of the increase, but mood disorders, including depression, also increased.

Related Stories

The researchers explained that though their work may underestimate the true mental health impact of firearm violence because it only accounts for formal diagnoses and medical visits, it can nonetheless encourage broader recognition of the need for early, targeted interventions. Hospital-based violence intervention programs and improved communication with pediatricians caring for the children of firearm-injured parents are two options for improving access to mental health care for affected children.

"The mental health need that we have documented in this work is something that can be addressed by leveraging existing programs, while also improving interdisciplinary care coordination after firearm injury," Karandinos said. "These interventions are intuitive, but funding and supporting them is essential to truly caring for the entire family."

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1056/NEJMsa2502702

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Central reference database launched to categorize and coordinate mental health biomarker research
Understanding caregivers' perceptions when witnessing episodes of terminal lucidity in children
Prenatal wildfire smoke exposure linked to higher autism risk in children
Not all children with autism benefit from early language therapy
Reading to young children each night improves empathy and creative thinking
New research compares different wellbeing-focused interventions delivered to adults
Early interventions help nonspeaking autistic children achieve speech gains
New review examines the growing global use of melatonin among pediatric populations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Groundwater chemistry may raise children’s lead exposure risk