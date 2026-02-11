Study reports life expectancies of spina bifida patients by age, sex, and severity of impairment

Studies have reported on survival probabilities of people born with open spina bifida, a condition where the spinal cord and nerves are exposed through an opening in the back. Research published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology now provides life expectancies, with results reported by age, sex, and different levels of impairment.

In the study of 1,659 patients with open spina bifida who received support from the California Department of Developmental Services in 1986–2019, survival varied significantly by walking and feeding ability and by bowel/bladder continence.

As an example, at age 5, the life expectancy was 27 additional years for males in the most severely impaired group and 65 years in the least severely impaired, compared with 70 years in the general population. Life expectancies also decreased markedly with age and were modestly lower for males compared with females.

"This is the first long-term study of spina bifida patients to report life expectancies by age, sex, and severity of impairment," the authors wrote. "We hope the results... will aid patients and caregivers alike in the proper planning for and treatment of those living with spina bifida."