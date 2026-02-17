New AI-based approach detects fatty deposits inside coronary arteries using OCT images

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OpticaFeb 17 2026

Researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence-based approach for detecting fatty deposits inside coronary arteries using optical coherence tomography (OCT) images. Because these lipid-rich plaques are strongly linked to serious cardiac events such as heart attacks, the method could eventually help doctors spot dangerous plaques before they rupture and cause damage.

OCT is used during catheter-based procedures such as those used to open partially blocked blood vessels and place stents to help blood flow more freely. Although OCT provides very detailed images of the vessel structure, standard OCT images don't reveal the composition of the vessel wall, which is important for assessing heart attack risk.

Plaques with more lipid and certain patterns of lipid distribution are strongly associated with the risk of major cardiac events. By analyzing wavelength-dependent information hidden in the OCT signal and combining it with AI, we were able to identify the presence and distribution of lipid within the vessel wall."

Hyeong Soo Nam, research team leader, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea

In the Optica Publishing Group journal Biomedical Optics Express, the researchers describe their new method for extracting spectral information from OCT images. They also developed a deep learning approach that enables quantitative, automatic assessment of lipids directly from intravascular OCT images. The new method doesn't require any hardware changes and works with OCT systems already used in the clinic.

"During a coronary intervention, this method could provide clinicians with additional information to support risk assessment, procedural planning and evaluation of treatment response," said Nam. "Ultimately, it has the potential to contribute to safer clinical decision making, more individualized treatment strategies and improved long-term management of patients with coronary artery disease."

Extracting spectral information

Although OCT is used in clinical practice, identifying lipid-rich, high-risk plaques still depends heavily on the physician's experience. For several years, the researchers have been working with Jin Won Kim's team at Korea University Guro Hospital to overcome the limitations of conventional OCT.

"Our group previously demonstrated that spectroscopic OCT can detect lipid-related optical signatures within atherosclerotic plaques," said Nam. "This new study builds on that by extending it with modern deep learning techniques to significantly improve detection accuracy and robustness."

Related Stories

The new method feeds wavelength-dependent information from OCT images into an AI model. This is possible because different types of tissue interact with light in different ways. Lipid, fibrous tissue and calcium, for example, each absorb and reflect light in slightly different ways. The AI model learns to recognize signal patterns that are more likely to originate from lipid-rich tissue and can then automatically highlight suspicious regions throughout the image.

"Importantly, unlike many conventional AI systems that require experts to painstakingly label lipid regions at the pixel level - an extremely time-consuming and subjective process - our approach learns from much simpler frame-level annotations that indicate only whether lipid is present or absent," said Nam. "This substantially lowers the annotation burden and makes the method far more practical for real-world clinical use."

AI predictions vs histology

The researchers validated their new approach by using intravascular imaging data acquired from a rabbit model of atherosclerosis. They compared the AI-generated predictions against histopathology results obtained using lipid-specific tissue staining, evaluating how accurately the method identified image frames containing lipid-rich plaques and whether it highlighted anatomically meaningful regions.

"The results showed strong classification performance along with good spatial agreement with the pathological findings," said Nam. "Looking ahead, the same framework we applied could be extended to other intravascular or optical imaging modalities where subtle spectral or signal variations are present but underutilized."

The researchers are now working to improve the processing speed and robustness of the approach to make it more practical for real-time clinical use. They also plan to perform additional validation studies using human coronary artery data and figure out the best way to integrate the method into existing clinical workflows in a way that is seamless for physicians.

Source:

Optica

Journal reference:

Hwang, J. H., et al. (2026). Automated lipid detection in spectroscopic optical coherence tomography using a weakly supervised deep learning network. Biomedical Optics Express. DOI: 10.1364/BOE.585222. https://opg.optica.org/boe/fulltext.cfm?uri=boe-17-3-1279

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Review links betel nut addiction to cancer, heart disease, and metabolic risks
AI-powered stethoscopes enable early detection of heart valve disease
Can hot baths lower high blood pressure?
Magnesium lower fasting blood sugar in older adults
Study highlights key role of non-contractile cardiac cells in persistent atrial fibrillation
Eating fewer foods of concern may protect the heart beyond pills
Aligning overnight fasting with sleep improves heart health
Early heart disease risk factors identified in South Asian adults in the U.S.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI predicts walking recovery after hip replacement surgery