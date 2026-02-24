Danaher to acquire Masimo Corporation

Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovator, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Masimo Corporation a leading specialty diagnostics provider of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, primarily in acute care settings. Under the terms of the agreement, Danaher will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Masimo common stock for $180 per share in cash, or a total enterprise value of approximately $9.9 billion including assumed indebtedness and net of acquired cash. This represents a transaction multiple of approximately 18x estimated 2027 EBITDA, or 15x 2027 estimated EBITDA including the full benefit of expected annual synergies.

We are excited to welcome the Masimo team to Danaher. We've followed this innovative company for many years and see it as an exceptional strategic fit for Danaher. Masimo is a leader in pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, which combined with its trusted brand and differentiated technology, will greatly strengthen our diagnostics franchise. With the Danaher Business System and our global scale, we see opportunities to expand Masimo's reach and continue improving outcomes for patients, particularly those in acute care settings." Rainer M. Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Danaher

Julie Sawyer Montgomery, Executive Vice President for Diagnostics, Danaher, said: "Masimo's advanced sensor technology and AI-enabled monitoring bring powerful new capabilities to our diagnostics portfolio. Integrating these strengths into Danaher will create meaningful opportunities to innovate for clinicians and improve decision making in critical settings."

Upon completion of the transaction, Masimo will be a standalone operating company within Danaher's Diagnostics segment along with Radiometer, Leica Biosystems, Cepheid and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Masimo is expected to be accretive to adjusted diluted net earnings per common share by $0.15 to $0.20 in the first full year and approximately $0.70 in the fifth full year following completion of the acquisition. Masimo is expected to deliver high-single digit core revenue growth over the long-term, accelerating Danaher's Diagnostics segment core revenue growth profile.

Under Danaher's ownership, Masimo is expected to generate EBITDA of more than $530 million in 2027. Additionally, Danaher expects to realize more than $125 million of annual cost synergies and more than $50 million of annual revenue synergies by the fifth full year following completion of the acquisition.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory clearances and Masimo shareholder approval. Danaher expects to fund the acquisition using cash on hand and proceeds from debt financing.

Citi acted as financial advisor to Danaher and Goldman Sachs provided advisory support. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Danaher in connection with the Transaction.