Refeyn launches MyMass instrument to simplify sample quality assessment for structural biology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Refeyn, developer of pioneering mass photometry technology, announces the launch of MyMass mass photometer (MyMassMP), a compact instrument designed to answer a critical research question: Is the sample good enough for further analysis?

Structure-based drug design and AI-driven therapeutic development are transforming how new medicines are discovered, but depend on high-quality samples. Structural and biophysical workflows, such as cryo-EM, native mass spectrometry (MS), bio-layer interferometry (BLI), and surface plasmon resonance (SPR), are time-consuming and costly, and poor sample quality remains one of the main reasons they fail. MyMassMP gives researchers a fast, accurate assessment of purity, homogeneity, and oligomerization state in solution before committing to resource-intensive experiments.

Built on the same proven technology as Refeyn's TwoMP mass photometer, which is already trusted across leading structural biology and biotherapeutics labs worldwide, MyMassMP brings this quality check capability into a simpler, self-contained benchtop instrument. Featuring an integrated display and computer for onboard data analysis, and dedicated consumables, it offers an intuitive workflow from sample to result.

Structural biology and AI-driven drug discovery are moving fast, but they're only as good as the samples that drive them. MyMass directly addresses that challenge and marks a significant step forward for Refeyn, putting the power of mass photometry within reach of more researchers than ever before,"

Gerry Mackay, CEO, Refeyn

Fiona Coats, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Refeyn, said: "In recent years, our users have consistently shown us how valuable mass photometry is for quickly assessing sample quality before committing to more complex experiments. With MyMassMP, we're making this capability even more accessible - empowering researchers to confidently answer a simple but critical question: Are my samples ready?"

Source:

Refeyn

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Refeyn. (2026, March 17). Refeyn launches MyMass instrument to simplify sample quality assessment for structural biology. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 17, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260317/Refeyn-launches-MyMass-instrument-to-simplify-sample-quality-assessment-for-structural-biology.aspx.

  • MLA

    Refeyn. "Refeyn launches MyMass instrument to simplify sample quality assessment for structural biology". News-Medical. 17 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260317/Refeyn-launches-MyMass-instrument-to-simplify-sample-quality-assessment-for-structural-biology.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Refeyn. "Refeyn launches MyMass instrument to simplify sample quality assessment for structural biology". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260317/Refeyn-launches-MyMass-instrument-to-simplify-sample-quality-assessment-for-structural-biology.aspx. (accessed March 17, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Refeyn. 2026. Refeyn launches MyMass instrument to simplify sample quality assessment for structural biology. News-Medical, viewed 17 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260317/Refeyn-launches-MyMass-instrument-to-simplify-sample-quality-assessment-for-structural-biology.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback