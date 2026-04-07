CiQUS researchers develop flexible chemical strategy to create biomimetic synthetic cells

A team at the Center for Research in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Materials (CiQUS) at the University of Santiago de Compostela has developed a more flexible chemical strategy to create biomimetic structures—artificial systems that mimic cellular functions. This breakthrough could deepen our understanding of life’s fundamental processes and pave the way for innovative biotechnological applications.

Mimicking life: The promise of synthetic cells

Synthetic biology aims to engineer artificial systems that replicate the behavior of living cells. These synthetic or biomimetic cells serve as simplified models to study basic biological processes and develop new technologies. In a recent study, CiQUS researchers introduced a novel chemical approach to design such systems with greater flexibility. Their goal? To create structures that mimic key cellular functions-such as enzyme encapsulation and communication-and function as microscopic chemical reactors.

"We're essentially trying to replicate cellular functions at the level of enzyme encapsulation and signaling," explains researcher Lucas García. In natural cells, compartmentalization allows different reactions to occur simultaneously within the same space-a feature the team sought to emulate in their artificial systems.

Overcoming experimental complexity

Traditionally, modifying the properties of biomimetic materials involves a lengthy, multi-step process: designing the polymer, synthesizing it in the lab, purifying it, and characterizing its properties. To streamline this, the CiQUS team adopted a different strategy: reversible chemical bonds. These bonds allow researchers to tweak the system's properties directly in solution, eliminating the need to create multiple distinct compounds. Instead, scientists can start with a single base material and adjust its behavior by adding small molecules-a far more efficient method for rapid experimentation.

Microscopic factories: Coacervates as cellular mimics

The team's approach leverages dynamic covalent chemistry with boronates, a type of bond that can reversibly form and break in aqueous solutions. By adding specific molecules, researchers can fine-tune the system's characteristics. In their study, they started with a water-soluble polymer that, when combined with oppositely charged molecules called catechols, separates from the solution to form tiny droplets known as coacervates. These droplets act as chemical compartments, resembling a cell's cytoplasm.

"The system itself mimics the cytoplasm, as it's rich in macromolecules," says researcher Bruno Delgado. To further replicate cellular architecture, the team surrounded the coacervates with an artificial membrane made from an amphiphilic copolymer-a polymer with both water-attracting and water-repelling regions. This membrane stabilizes the droplets and controls molecular traffic, much like a natural cell membrane.

Inside these compartments, the team introduced enzymes-proteins that speed up chemical reactions. Each droplet thus becomes a microscopic chemical factory, capable of hosting multiple reactions. "These reactors accelerate reaction kinetics and enable communication between different populations of systems," notes García, highlighting their potential to produce molecules that interact with other similar structures.

Surprising discoveries: Dopants and membrane behavior

One unexpected finding was the effect of dopant molecules on enzyme activity within the coacervates. "We thought enzyme activity would decrease, but instead, it increased when we added dopants," Delgado reveals. This discovery demonstrated that, beyond modulating physical properties like stability or shape, the system could also directly influence internal chemical behavior-a critical insight for developing more sophisticated, controllable systems.

Another surprise was the behavior of the copolymer membrane. Its interaction with the coacervates varied depending on experimental conditions, and understanding how it stabilized the structures proved pivotal. These results not only validated the method's effectiveness but also opened new avenues for designing more complex and efficient compartments that closely mimic natural cellular processes.

Beyond the lab: Future applications

The potential of these biomimetic systems extends far beyond basic research. One promising application is the development of synthetic tissues for regenerative medicine. "This could be used to regenerate tissues or even differentiate stem cells," García suggests. The ability to create compartments that interact and perform controlled chemical reactions could also lead to advanced implants capable of synthesizing therapeutic substances directly within the body.

Delgado envisions another exciting possibility: hybrid systems combining natural and artificial cells to precisely control biological processes. "You could control not just the release, but the in situ production of a drug-something that hasn't been achieved yet," he explains. Such innovations could revolutionize drug delivery and enable reactions that are currently impossible under natural conditions.

Looking ahead, the team plans to focus on two key areas: deepening the understanding of the molecular mechanisms governing coacervate behavior and exploring more complex applications, such as synthetic tissue formation and miniature lab-like systems for in-body or in-lab use. "The creation of synthetic cells remains a major research focus, but we're already moving toward the next phase," García concludes, hinting at future systems that could integrate chemical efficiency, biological control, and groundbreaking medical applications.