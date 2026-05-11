FUJIFILM Biosciences and NextCell launch new commercial platform comprised of RUO stromal cells and cell culture media

FUJIFILM Biosciences, a global leader in the life science market, and NextCell Pharma AB, a clinical-stage company specializing in cell therapy using umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC), today announced a global commercial launch resulting from their strategic collaboration. The offering consists of FUJIFILM Biosciences' PRIME-XV MSC Expansion XSFM medium and NextCell's first commercial product, NextCell-Cord RUO, a research-use-only (RUO) MSC product derived from umbilical cord tissue.

Some of the challenges faced in MSC research are heterogeneity of MSCs, immunocompatibility, and inefficient manufacturing. NextCell-Cord RUO provides researchers a more consistent, efficient, and accessible source of cells. The collaboration with FUJIFILM Biosciences to provide these cells with media delivers a high-quality, standardized solution for researchers working in immunology, regenerative medicine, and cell therapy development.

NextCell-Cord RUO is available across all major global markets through FUJIFILM Biosciences as a standalone product or bundled with Fujifilm's PRIME-XV MSC Expansion XSFM media, recombinant growth factors and reagents.

"FUJIFILM Biosciences is committed to paving a better way forward with life science products, services, and solutions that serve the evolving needs of our academia, biotech, and pharmaceutical partners worldwide," said Brandon Pence, president and chief operations officer at FUJIFILM Biosciences. "Our strategic alliance with NextCell Pharma further strengthens our commitment to enabling our customers to achieve more with products and solutions they need every day to help create a healthier world for all."

This product launch is a milestone for NextCell Pharma AB, It brings our proprietary MSC platform to a global audience, and we are proud to do so in close collaboration with FUJIFILM Biosciences, a trusted leader in life science solutions." Mathias Svahn, Chief Executive Officer, NextCell Pharma AB

"We've worked with FUJIFILM Biosciences to ensure that this product meets the needs of researchers and drug developers who value consistency, scalability, and translational relevance," said Dr. Lindsay Davies, chief scientific officer at NextCell Pharma AB. "NextCell-Cord RUO reflects not only our clinical manufacturing expertise, but also a commitment to delivering high-quality, standardized MSC products that are scientifically robust and immediately usable in research and development workflows."