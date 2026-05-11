Hovione and IDC Intranasal Drug Delivery Platform available for commercial partnerships

Hovione, a global integrated specialist CDMO, and Industrial Design Consultancy Ltd (IDC), an international product development company, today announced that their Intranasal Drug Delivery Platform has reached a new milestone, with its lead single-use nasal dry powder device now available for commercial partnerships.

Hovione and IDC have completed the device design and established initial device manufacturing and supply capability, enabling pharmaceutical partners to leverage existing capsule filling infrastructure. This approach simplifies development, reduces cost and risk, and helps shorten timelines to the clinic and commercialization.

This milestone marks the transition from development to now having the platform available for commercial partnerships, enabling pharmaceutical partners to accelerate intranasal programs through a fully integrated solution – from API development and advanced particle engineering to drug product manufacturing and device supply. The single-use nasal dry powder device is protected by a dedicated intellectual property portfolio covering the device's platform technology, which has successfully achieved initial patent grants. In parallel, Hovione and IDC are advancing a multi-dose variant to further expand the platform's applicability across therapies and dosing regimens.

"This milestone marks an important step in the evolution of our collaboration with IDC – from device innovation to a fully integrated intranasal drug delivery platform," said Márcio Temtem, Ph.D., Vice President, Strategic Business Management, Hovione. "As the industry looks for faster, more reliable ways to bring complex therapies to patients, integration becomes critical. By bringing together nasal particle engineering science, formulation manufacturing and filling, and device technologies into a single offering, we enable a more seamless and predictable development journey, accelerating the path to market for intranasal therapies."

The nasal delivery device enables broad and targeted nasal deposition flexibility while delivering maximum usability and reliability. With a patented design and manufacturing process established, the platform is available for partnering with pharmaceutical companies on an exclusive basis as part of Hovione's integrated offering for inhalation and nasal drug development and manufacturing.

Our partnership with Hovione has already delivered a successful single-use device suitable for a range of therapies and our joint team can support pharma customers to use the device to bring new nasal therapies to market. Additionally, we are now well-advanced with the development of a multi-use device to support an even wider range of therapies and patient needs." Stephen Knowles Ph.D., Managing Director, IDC

Beyond the device, the collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to deliver a fully integrated intranasal solution spanning API development and advanced particle engineering to formulation, capsule filling, drug product manufacturing, and device design and supply. This integrated approach reduces the need for technology transfers, streamlines development, and provides a single platform for pharmaceutical partners.

Respiratory Drug Delivery 2026

Hovione will present additional insights on its Intranasal Drug Delivery Platform at the Respiratory Drug Delivery 2026 conference, as part of a company-sponsored workshop on integrated nasal powder development. The workshop will provide an end‑to‑end perspective on the development of next generation of nasal powder products, covering advanced formulation and particle engineering strategies for addressing key challenges in nasal delivery such as deposition, absorption efficiency and formulation retention. Complementary in-vitro and analytical tools will also be discussed as critical enablers for guiding development and supporting regulatory readiness.

The workshop will be held on May 12, 2026, at the Westin Kierland in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

About the device

The single-use nasal dry powder device incorporates a proprietary, patented mechanism designed for ease of use and manufacturability. Pre-loaded with a drug capsule, it enables pharmaceutical partners to leverage existing capsule filling infrastructure, reducing complexity, cost, and accelerating development timelines. The platform supports targeted delivery across the nasal cavity, including the upper olfactory region, enabling rapid systemic absorption and potential nose-to-brain delivery pathways.