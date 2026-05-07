Building large DNA pieces to create custom microbes

A review in Quantitative Biology demonstrates that scientists can now reliably build and combine very large pieces of DNA, making it much easier to redesign microbes such as yeast and bacteria to act as efficient "cell factories."

With these advances, whole biological pathways, and even extra chromosomes, can be assembled and inserted into cells, allowing microbes to produce complex products like medicines, fuels, and chemicals more efficiently than before.

The review highlights recent progress and makes clear that the field has reached a turning point. The ability to assemble large DNA segments quickly and accurately opens possibilities with relevance for health care, sustainable manufacturing, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology.

The methods described are relevant to ongoing global debates about how to reduce reliance on fossil fuel–based production, improve the sustainability of manufacturing, and scale up biotechnological solutions safely.

As large DNA assembly technologies increasingly integrate with automated platforms and AI-driven design, the development cycle of microbial cell factories is poised to accelerate dramatically. This technological leap is unlocking their true potential as practical, sustainable platforms for global biomanufacturing." Yue Shen, PhD, Study Corresponding Author, Chief Scientist of Synthetic Biology, BGI Research