Bedfont® Scientific recognized for global growth with SEHTA Awards export shortlist

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative MedTech company that specializes in designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices, is thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Export Achievement category at the Science and Engineering Health Technologies Alliance (SEHTA) Healthcare Business Awards 2026.







The SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards are one of the South East’s leading healthcare innovation awards, celebrating excellence in healthcare, especially in life sciences and medical technology. Bedfont®, a world leader in breath analysis, has seen significant growth over the last decade and places a strong emphasis on international sales, with over 59 % of export sales contributing to its annual turnover.

Being shortlisted for the Export Achievement award is a fantastic recognition of our team’s hard work and our mission to improve healthcare outcomes globally. Our international growth is a key part of our strategy, and we’re proud to represent UK innovation on the world stage.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

With a global network of over 100 distributors, Bedfont® prioritizes long-term partnerships built on trust and collaboration. The company understands that entering new markets is a gradual process, requiring sustained investment in relationships and a tailored approach to each region. By adapting its service, support, and go-tomarket strategy to local needs, Bedfont® ensures its solutions are both relevant and effective worldwide.

The awards ceremony, due to take place at Scale Space, Imperial College London, on Tuesday, 26th May, will bring together businesses across the South East to celebrate healthcare innovation.