Giving opportunity, gaining innovation: Women driving the future of Med-Tech

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, a well-established Med-Tech company with over 49 years of expertise in the design and manufacture of medical breath analysis devices, is celebrating the women driving innovation in the Med-Tech industry this International Women’s Day (IWD). IWD is an annual event that celebrates women’s achievements and raises awareness about gender equality. In 2026, IWD celebrates 115 years of raising awareness of discrimination and taking action to forge gender parity.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Related Stories

This year’s theme, ‘Give to gain’, highlights the power of reciprocity and support. By giving women equal access to leadership opportunities, Bedfont® has built a diverse and balanced team. Today, women make up 50 % of the workforce and nearly half of the companies' 18 managers, proof that inclusion creates tangible gains for people and performance alike.

Switzerland is leading the way in Med-Tech, with women accounting for 40 % of the industry’s workforce. However, research published in 2024 shows that among the 78 largest medical device companies in Europe, only 24.4 % of leadership positions are held by women, highlighting the ongoing need for greater gender equality at senior levels.

In a world where women in business have far greater opportunities than in our ancestors’ time, we are now seeing women actively driving the future of MedTech through innovation, leadership and scientific excellence. I am incredibly proud that nearly half of the leadership team at Bedfont are women, clear evidence that inclusion fuels both performance and progress. Representation matters, not only within our industry but for the next generation watching.

As a mother of two daughters, I want them to grow up proud, strong and confident enough to make their own mark in science, technology and beyond. On this International Women’s Day, with this year’s theme “Give to Gain,” we recognize that by investing in, training and championing women, we are shaping the future of MedTech and creating lasting impact for generations to come.”

Natasha Smith, Chief Operating Director, Bedfont®

This International Women’s Day, Bedfont® is celebrating the strength of a balanced workforce by recognising the women across the organization with sustainably sourced chocolate from local business N2 Sweets Lab. This initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to sustainability while supporting both local businesses and third-party partners worldwide, reinforcing a give-to-gain approach that benefits people, communities, and the planet.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2026, March 03). Giving opportunity, gaining innovation: Women driving the future of Med-Tech. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 03, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260303/Giving-opportunity-gaining-innovation-Women-driving-the-future-of-Med-Tech.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Giving opportunity, gaining innovation: Women driving the future of Med-Tech". News-Medical. 03 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260303/Giving-opportunity-gaining-innovation-Women-driving-the-future-of-Med-Tech.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Giving opportunity, gaining innovation: Women driving the future of Med-Tech". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260303/Giving-opportunity-gaining-innovation-Women-driving-the-future-of-Med-Tech.aspx. (accessed March 03, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2026. Giving opportunity, gaining innovation: Women driving the future of Med-Tech. News-Medical, viewed 03 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260303/Giving-opportunity-gaining-innovation-Women-driving-the-future-of-Med-Tech.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bedfont® Scientific Limited joins IFE Group to support young people’s mental health
World Wellbeing Week: Bedfont® Scientific Limited highlights ongoing investment in employee wellbeing
coVita™ and Allergy Partners team up to improve asthma care in America
Bedfont® Scientific Limited is proud to exhibit cutting-edge breath analysis devices at WHX Dubai
Bedfont® Scientific Limited expands Middle East reach with Kuwaiti distributor
Life-saving Christmas present arrives early at Medway United FC
Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact
Bedfont® Scientific Limited announces strategic partnership for the piCO™ Smokerlyzer® carbon monoxide (CO) device

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Keensight Capital acquires majority stake in Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., a global leader in non-invasive breath analysis devices