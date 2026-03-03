Giving opportunity, gaining innovation: Women driving the future of Med-Tech

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, a well-established Med-Tech company with over 49 years of expertise in the design and manufacture of medical breath analysis devices, is celebrating the women driving innovation in the Med-Tech industry this International Women’s Day (IWD). IWD is an annual event that celebrates women’s achievements and raises awareness about gender equality. In 2026, IWD celebrates 115 years of raising awareness of discrimination and taking action to forge gender parity.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

This year’s theme, ‘Give to gain’, highlights the power of reciprocity and support. By giving women equal access to leadership opportunities, Bedfont® has built a diverse and balanced team. Today, women make up 50 % of the workforce and nearly half of the companies' 18 managers, proof that inclusion creates tangible gains for people and performance alike.

Switzerland is leading the way in Med-Tech, with women accounting for 40 % of the industry’s workforce. However, research published in 2024 shows that among the 78 largest medical device companies in Europe, only 24.4 % of leadership positions are held by women, highlighting the ongoing need for greater gender equality at senior levels.

In a world where women in business have far greater opportunities than in our ancestors’ time, we are now seeing women actively driving the future of MedTech through innovation, leadership and scientific excellence. I am incredibly proud that nearly half of the leadership team at Bedfont are women, clear evidence that inclusion fuels both performance and progress. Representation matters, not only within our industry but for the next generation watching. As a mother of two daughters, I want them to grow up proud, strong and confident enough to make their own mark in science, technology and beyond. On this International Women’s Day, with this year’s theme “Give to Gain,” we recognize that by investing in, training and championing women, we are shaping the future of MedTech and creating lasting impact for generations to come.” Natasha Smith, Chief Operating Director, Bedfont®

This International Women’s Day, Bedfont® is celebrating the strength of a balanced workforce by recognising the women across the organization with sustainably sourced chocolate from local business N2 Sweets Lab. This initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to sustainability while supporting both local businesses and third-party partners worldwide, reinforcing a give-to-gain approach that benefits people, communities, and the planet.