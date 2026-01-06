Bedfont® Scientific Limited is proud to exhibit cutting-edge breath analysis devices at WHX Dubai

Smokerlyzer®, Gastrolyzer®, and NObreath® devices on show at the world’s largest healthcare event.

Bedfont® Scientific, world leaders in breath analysis, with over 49 years of experience in the medical breath analysis industry, is thrilled to be showing its innovative devices at this year’s World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai, from the 9th to the 12th February 2026. Formally known as Arab Health, WHX Dubai has grown into a global healthcare hub, attracting professionals from over 180 countries. The event is due to take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific

WHX Dubai represents a cornerstone event for international healthcare collaboration, innovation, investment, and knowledge sharing. Bedfont® is pleased to be demonstrating its devices at the world’s largest healthcare event. On show at stand S7.F90.F, you will find the Smokerlyzer® range of breath carbon monoxide (CO) devices, which aid smoking cessation. The Gastrolyzer® hydrogen-methane breath testing (HMBT) range, which

is used to help detect gastrointestinal disorders. And the NObreath® fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) device, which aids asthma diagnosis and management.

WHX Dubai continues to set the benchmark for healthcare innovation worldwide. Our presence underscores our dedication to excellence and to delivering devices that genuinely elevate the standard of patient care. As healthcare demands grow, we remain committed to providing solutions that empower clinicians, improve outcomes, and support a more efficient, responsive care environment. We look forward to building on the momentum generated at this year’s event.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont® Scientific

WHX Dubai 2026 is expected to attract over 235,000 professionals, offering the opportunity to see innovative medical solutions, attend educational and thought-leadership conferences, and network with like-minded individuals looking to improve healthcare across the globe. With strong relationships already established across the Middle East, Bedfont® hopes to engage with various healthcare professionals during the event, showcasing its innovative breath analysis devices.

You will find the friendly Bedfont® team at stand S7.F90.F.