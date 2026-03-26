Championing innovation: Bedfont® Scientific CTO shortlisted for Technology Leader of the Year

Scott Deamer-Smith, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Bedfont® Scientific Limited, has been recognized for his outstanding contribution to innovation and technology. Scott has spent an impressive 18 years of his career at Bedfont®, a med-tech company which specializes in the development of medical breath analysis devices and is thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Technology Leader of the Year category at this year’s National Technology Awards.

The awards are an annual UK program hosted by National Technology News, designed to celebrate outstanding achievement and innovations in the technology sector. It spotlights companies, projects, products and leaders that drive technological progress and transformation across industries.

I’m honored to be recognised in the Technology Leader of the Year category and see it as a reflection of the strength of the team around me. At Bedfont®, innovation is something we create together every day, built on empowering people, encouraging curiosity & supporting bold ideas. This shortlisting represents the shared commitment & dedication of our technical team & the wider business. I’m incredibly proud of what we continue to accomplish together.” Scott Deamer-Smith, Chief Technology Officer, Bedfont® Scientific

To be considered in the Technology Leader of the Year category, individuals must demonstrate how they lead by example and inspire those around them to tackle the issues facing their business with innovative strategies and thoughtful staff development. Scott leads the technical department at Bedfont®, and its success is very much the result of his continued vision and commitment to driving technology development across the business.

“I count myself incredibly lucky to have seen Scott evolve since we were kids. Even back then, he was beating everyone in class with his technical prowess.” Said Jason Smith, CEO at Bedfont®. “Bedfont® has benefited enormously from his big brain, relentless curiosity and determination to push boundaries. If the judges manage to glean even a small part of the contribution he’s made, not just to our company, but to the wider industry, then there’s really only one winner.”

Bedfont®, a world leader in breath analysis, is incredibly proud of Scott’s achievement. The innovative med-tech company prides itself on staff development and actively encourages career growth with a dedicated training budget available to all staff. Scott joined Bedfont® in 2007 as an IT and Technical Support Engineer and, throughout his career at Bedfont®, has been given numerous opportunities to advance, culminating in his leadership of the technical department as Chief Technology Officer.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, 14th May at the London Marriott Hotel, where leading businesses and individuals will gather to celebrate this year’s outstanding achievements.