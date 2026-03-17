Bedfont® Scientific Limited strengthens its position as world leaders in breath analysis with a new board member

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., a world leader in breath analysis, has been designing and manufacturing medical breath analysis devices for almost 50 years and has seen significant growth over the past decade.

Michael Bencak.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Ltd.

The innovative med-tech company is pleased to add further experience to its board of directors with the appointment of Michael Bencak. Michael has over 20 years of experience building and leading companies in the global life science and healthcare industries. His strategic approach helps businesses unlock their potential growth and lead them through international expansion.

Bedfont® works with healthcare professionals worldwide to provide cutting-edge breath analysis medical products to the highest standard, through technical innovation and professional business practice. Working with over 100 distributors worldwide, Bedfont® is leading the way in breath analysis, thanks to its innovative non-invasive devices that aid diagnosis and investigations, ultimately improving patient care worldwide.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Bencak to the Board of Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. Michael brings a wealth of international experience in the medical device and life sciences sectors, with a strong track record of scaling businesses, building global partnerships, and driving strategic growth. His insight and leadership will be invaluable as Bedfont® continues its mission to advance breath analysis technology and improve patient care worldwide. As we enter an exciting new phase of growth, Michael’s appointment strengthens our Board and supports our long-term strategy to expand Bedfont’s global impact in respiratory diagnostics and beyond. Please join us in welcoming Michael to the Bedfont® Board.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

With Keensight's acquisition of a majority stake in the business back in 2025, the addition of Michael’s experience can only accelerate Bedfont’s growth and move it closer to a world where everyone has access to instant, non-invasive, simple breath testing to aid medical diagnosis.