Study suggests new potentially druggable ways to target GPCR signaling

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Duke UniversityMay 27 2026

A study published in Nature by researchers at Duke University School of Medicine identifies a new way that G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) - targets of roughly one-third of FDA-approved drugs - control signaling in cells.

The team found that β‑arrestin proteins, which regulate GPCR activity, can assemble into liquid-like clusters known as condensates both at baseline and near activated receptors. These droplet-like structures act as hubs that organize signaling molecules in space and time.

Our work shows that these receptors signal in a way we didn't fully appreciate before. That's important because it suggests new, potentially druggable ways to target GPCR signaling."

Sudarshan Rajagopal, MD, PhD, senior author, associate professor of medicine

Using imaging, protein interaction assays, and functional studies, the researchers, including MD-PhD student Preston Anderson, who conducted the work for his PhD thesis, showed that disrupting these condensates altered GPCR signaling and receptor internalization, linking the structures directly to function.

The findings help explain how just two β‑arrestin proteins can regulate hundreds of GPCRs and point to condensates as a new mechanism for fine-tuning cellular communication.

Because GPCRs are involved in conditions ranging from shock to heart disease and asthma, the study suggests new strategies for designing more targeted therapies.

Source:

Duke University

Journal reference:

Anderson, P. J., et al. (2026). β-Arrestin condensates regulate G-protein-coupled receptor function. Nature. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10539-y. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10539-y

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Neutrophils may play unexpected role in schizophrenia development
University of Ottawa study links heart attacks with brain damage
Indian adapted Mediterranean diet targets inflammation in heart disease trial
Why AI tools need clearer guardrails in high-stakes health research
Pim1 identified as promising therapeutic target for inflammatory arthritis treatment
Pioneering cell therapy offers hope for advanced liver disease
Common food preservatives linked to higher cardiovascular disease risks
Scientists visualize a key cell protein regulating inflammatory disease pathways

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Neuroplex pipeline monitors nine neuronal populations in moving mice