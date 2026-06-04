Current chronic kidney disease diagnostic thresholds reflect true patient risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Karolinska InstitutetJun 4 2026

The thresholds for kidney function currently used to diagnose chronic kidney disease (CKD) reflect a true increase in the risk of serious illness. This is shown by a study from Karolinska Institutet and Leiden University Medical Center published in the journal JAMA. The researchers also show that risk assessment becomes more accurate when two common blood tests, creatinine and cystatin C, are combined to estimate kidney function.

Chronic kidney disease affects about 10-14 percent of the adult population globally. Because direct measurement of kidney function, i.e. measured glomerular filtration rate, (mGFR), is rarely available, clinicians rely on blood tests to estimate it as estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).

Current diagnostic thresholds and staging are based on associations between eGFR and adverse outcomes. However, serum creatinine and cystatin C are influenced by factors other than kidney function (such as muscle mass, inflammation, and obesity), raising questions about whether these thresholds reflect risk attributable to reduced kidney function itself.

The rationale behind the new study was therefore to investigate whether the established diagnostic framework for CKD corresponds to a true increase in risk when kidney function is measured directly.

The study includes 6,174 adults in Stockholm who, between 2011 and 2021, underwent mGFR determination using iohexol clearance testing, where a contrast agent is injected and tracked over time to measure how effectively the kidneys filter the blood. The participants were then followed for nearly six years to assess the risk of, among other things, death, kidney failure, heart failure, acute kidney injury, and cardiovascular disease.

The researchers found that lower mGFR was associated with progressively higher risk across all outcomes. For example, a mGFR of 60 ml/min/1.73m2, a threshold that diagnoses moderate-to-severe CKD, was associated with a 21 percent higher risk of death and nearly threefold higher risk of kidney failure compared with 90 ml/min/1.73m2.

By confirming that the clinical framework for CKD care truly identifies patients at higher risk of adverse outcomes, we hope clinicians renew their emphasis in screening, diagnosing and treating this disease." 

Juan-Jesus Carrero, Professor, Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, and study's corresponding author

The researchers also compared mGFR with eGFR equations used in routine clinical practice. The most accurate risk assessment for mortality was achieved when eGFR was calculated using both creatinine and cystatin C.

"Using both blood tests thus provides a more reliable picture of patient risk than with either test alone, supporting their combined use in clinical-decision making"," says Juan-Jesus Carrero.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Fu, E. L., et al. (2026). Measured and Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rates and Risk of Adverse Health Outcomes. JAMA. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2026.9639. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2850099

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advanced heart, kidney and metabolic disease linked to higher cancer risk
Semaglutide boosts well-being among patients with diabetes and CKD
Breakthrough blood test predicts kidney failure years before clinical symptoms
Scientists develop advanced lab-grown kidney organoids for disease research
Bariatric surgery improves outcomes for patients with obesity and chronic kidney disease
New PET tracer offers a powerful tool for kidney cancer staging
Medicaid expansion associated with lower death rates in young adults with kidney failure
Rare dual transplant gives Michigan patient a second chance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Air pollution linked to rising kidney disease hospitalization risks