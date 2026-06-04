Eight startups selected to advance heart and brain health technologies

Eight companies have been selected to participate in the American Heart Association® Heart and Brain Health Accelerator, a specialty track within the 2026 MedTech Innovator® (MTI) Accelerator. The track is designed to advance novel medical or digital health technologies aligned with the lifesaving mission of the Association.

The companies were chosen from a highly competitive global pool as part of MTI's overall 2026 cohort, representing some of the most promising early- and mid-stage medical technology startups advancing solutions for cardiovascular health.

Through this collaboration with MTI, American Heart Association Ventures™ and the Association's Studio Red continue to identify and support innovation that aims to improve patient outcomes, expand access to care and address critical gaps in cardiovascular and neurological health. American Heart Association Ventures is the mission-driven venture capital program of the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone, everywhere.

Novel approaches to tackling today's most pressing challenges are what will drive us forward in addressing the age-old challenges of improving heart and brain health. Through the Heart and Brain Health Accelerator, we are connecting high-potential companies with the expertise, resources and networks needed to bring more trustworthy, rapid and impactful product and service advancements to patients and the clinicians who care for them." Lisa Suennen, managing partner, American Heart Association Ventures

2026 Heart and Brain Health Accelerator cohort

These eight companies have been selected for their potential to advance cardiovascular and brain health through innovative technologies:

Cerevia Neurosciences (North Bethesda, Maryland), a neurotechnology company developing the first non-invasive, mobile, image-guided closed-loop neuromodulation platform designed to restore cognitive function in dementia;

(North Bethesda, Maryland), a neurotechnology company developing the first non-invasive, mobile, image-guided closed-loop neuromodulation platform designed to restore cognitive function in dementia; Chambertech (Richmond, United Kingdom), a medical technology company developing minimally invasive one-step hybrid ablation to improve treatment outcomes for patients with persistent atrial fibrillation;

(Richmond, United Kingdom), a medical technology company developing minimally invasive one-step hybrid ablation to improve treatment outcomes for patients with persistent atrial fibrillation; Envera Medical (Irvine, California), a medical device company focused on developing a neurovascular balloon catheter designed to improve ease-of-use and procedural safety during intracranial embolization procedures;

(Irvine, California), a medical device company focused on developing a neurovascular balloon catheter designed to improve ease-of-use and procedural safety during intracranial embolization procedures; Eupnoos (London, United Kingdom), a digital health company that developed non-invasive acoustic breath biomarkers to detect early cardiopulmonary changes of heart failure and drug-induced lung injury at home;

(London, United Kingdom), a digital health company that developed non-invasive acoustic breath biomarkers to detect early cardiopulmonary changes of heart failure and drug-induced lung injury at home; Flux Robotics (Enschede, Netherlands), a medical robotics company developing magnetically guided systems to enable safer, more precise navigation of instruments through complex arteries;

(Enschede, Netherlands), a medical robotics company developing magnetically guided systems to enable safer, more precise navigation of instruments through complex arteries; Lucentia (New York, New York), a health technology company with software that aims to turn routine non-contrast CT scans into virtual CCTA, enabling early and accessible heart disease detection;

(New York, New York), a health technology company with software that aims to turn routine non-contrast CT scans into virtual CCTA, enabling early and accessible heart disease detection; OMINI (Suresnes, France), a medical device company developing a portable, point-of-care platform that simultaneously measures multiple blood biomarkers to monitor chronic diseases such as heart failure; and

(Suresnes, France), a medical device company developing a portable, point-of-care platform that simultaneously measures multiple blood biomarkers to monitor chronic diseases such as heart failure; and Prima Medical (Cleveland, Ohio), a medtech company offering real-time AI treatment guidance for pulsed field catheter ablation.

The cohort was selected by an American Heart Association advisory committee of clinical, investment and industry experts, who evaluated applicants based on innovation, clinical impact and potential to improve patient care.

As members of the Heart and Brain Health Accelerator, companies will receive specialized mentorship, coaching and capacity building from American Heart Association Ventures, customized to their focus on cardiovascular and/or brain conditions and diseases.

The selected health tech companies now also become official members of the Medtech Innovator program for this year, which includes access to networking opportunities, funding and increased visibility within the medical technology industry.

As participants in the Heart and Brain Health Accelerator, these companies qualify to participate in the MedTech Innovator Competition Finals, held at the MedTech Conference on October 18-21, 2026, in Boston.

Participants are also included in the inaugural MTI Index, a new recognition platform highlighting the most promising medtech companies advancing innovation and commercialization in the sector.