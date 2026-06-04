Scientists merge massive databases to map early warning signs of depression

The Wellcome Trust is funding the FUTURE-D research consortium with nearly €6 million. The consortium is coordinated by Universitätsmedizin Frankfurt. The goal is to predict severe and chronic courses of depression earlier and tailor treatments more precisely to individual patients, so that people affected no longer have to spend years trying different therapies before finding one that works. To achieve this, the international consortium – spanning six countries – combines cutting-edge data analysis with clinical expertise and large longitudinal cohorts. The project will begin in autumn 2026.

“With FUTURE-D, we aim to identify depression earlier and treat it more individually in the future. Rather than reacting only after the disease has become severe, we want to identify warning signs in time and intervene in a targeted manner. This funding enables us to combine state-of-the-art data science with clinical expertise and international collaboration,” says Jonathan Repple, coordinator of the project. Repple is Professor of Predictive Psychiatry –holding a Dr. Rolf M. Schwiete Foundation Professorship – and Senior Consultant and Managing Attending Physician at the Department of Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy at Universitätsmedizin Frankfurt.

“FUTURE-D represents a paradigm shift in psychiatric care—toward an approach that views each individual in all their biological and social complexity,” emphasizes Professor Andreas Reif, Director of the Department of Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy.

For people with depression, this approach means that, ideally, they will no longer have to spend years moving from one therapy to another before something works. Instead, we aim to understand from the outset which treatment is right for each individual. This research project gives us the resources to make that vision a reality.” Andreas Reif, Professor and Director, Department of Psychiatry, Goethe University

The renowned Wellcome Trust is supporting the collaborative project FUTURE-D (Forecasting Depression Trajectories: Early Network-Guided Prediction of Severe and Persistent Disease Courses) with a total of €5.9 million, of which just over €1 million will go to Frankfurt. The project will begin in autumn 2026 and run for five years. In addition to coordinating Universitätsmedizin Frankfurt, research partners from the Netherlands, France, Serbia, Vietnam, and Australia are involved.

Earlier detection and more targeted treatment of depression

Depression is among the most common causes of disability worldwide. Yet reliable methods are still lacking to predict who will develop a severe, chronic, or treatment-resistant form of the illness. FUTURE-D addresses this gap.



Rather than viewing depression as a fixed disorder with isolated symptoms, the project investigates the dynamic interplay between brain processes, behavior, and social factors. Large longitudinal databases and advanced computational modeling are expected to help identify early warning signals - before the disease worsens or becomes chronic.



Based on these insights, researchers aim to develop new personalized treatment approaches. A central focus is transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive method of targeted brain stimulation. The goal is to develop stimulation strategies precisely tailored to individual patients.

Two of the world's largest depression cohorts

For FUTURE-D, two of the world's most extensive longitudinal cohorts in depression research - the MACS and NESDA studies - will be combined. Researchers will integrate methods from network science, dynamic systems modeling, and control theory to better understand how depressive disorders emerge, develop, and become destabilized.

Biological and clinical factors alone are not sufficient. Psychosocial factors and the perspectives of people with lived experience of depression will also be incorporated into the models. This is intended to generate findings that are not only scientifically robust but also directly applicable in clinical care.



With FUTURE-D, Universitätsmedizin Frankfurt is further strengthening its international position in translational psychiatry and personalized medicine, with the aim of predicting depressive disorders more accurately and tailoring treatments more effectively to each individual.