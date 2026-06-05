Anti-aging herbal extract shows promise against chronic renal failure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 5 2026

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Chronic renal failure (CRF) is a progressive disease characterized by a sustained loss of kidney function, for which current therapies remain insufficient. Growing evidence closely links the CRF pathogenesis to renal aging; therefore, targeting aging processes might have therapeutic promise.

The authors of this article have implemented a novel strategy to identify potential anti-CRF agents from anti-aging Chinese herbal medicines. Phenotypic screening indicated that the 75% ethanol extract of Stellaria yunnanensis Franch (JM11002) exhibited marked anti-aging activity, by prolonging the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans and decreasing the proportion of SA-β-gal-positive senescent MRC-5 cells. Importantly, JM11002 also ameliorated renal dysfunction, inflammation, and fibrosis in both unilateral ischemia-reperfusion injury (UIRI) and unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) mouse models.

Phytochemical investigation identified 20-hydroxyecdysone (JM11201), a major active component of JM11002, which recapitulated the renoprotective effects in both the UUO model and unilateral ischemia-reperfusion injury with contralateral nephrectomy (UIRIx) model. Mechanistically, 20-hydroxyecdysone suppressed the TGF-β1/Smad3 signaling pathway and decreased the expression of fibrosis-related proteins in UUO kidneys.

In summary, through an aging-intervention strategy, we discovered the renoprotective effect of Stellaria yunnanensis Franch extract and its active component, 20-hydroxyecdysone, two promising candidates for the development of novel CRF therapies.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Gu, C., et al. (2026) Stellaria yunnanensis Franch and its active constituent 20-hydroxyecdysone ameliorate renal failure. Acta Materia Medica. DOI: 10.15212/AMM-2026-0003. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/AMM-2026-0003

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

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