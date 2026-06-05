Senior Care Authority kicks off Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month with six science-backed habits that may help reduce dementia risk

An estimated 7.4 million Americans aged 65 and older are now living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, and that number is projected to climb to nearly 13 million by 2050. Yet the same report found that while 99% of adults say brain health is as important as physical health, only 9% say they know enough about how to maintain it.

That gap between concern and action is something Senior Care Authority sees firsthand every day.

We work alongside families throughout every stage of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, helping them navigate complex care decisions with confidence and peace of mind, What we hear most often is that people wish they had known sooner what they could do. Our job is to stay current on the research and translate it into guidance families can actually use. Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month is the right moment to put that guidance front and center." Frank Samson, Founder and CEO, Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority monitors developments from leading institutions, including the Alzheimer's Association, the National Institutes of Health, and peer-reviewed publications such as The Lancet and Nature Medicine. That ongoing commitment to research, combined with the organization's day-to-day work supporting clients and families navigating Alzheimer's, informs the practical guidance Senior Care Authority advisors provide.

Most dementia cases are not inevitable

One of the most important findings in modern brain health research is that Alzheimer's disease is not an inevitable consequence of aging, nor is it primarily determined by genetics. The 2024 Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention, and Care concluded that roughly 45% of dementia cases are potentially preventable by addressing modifiable risk factors across the lifespan. Physical inactivity, poor cardiovascular health, untreated diabetes, social isolation, and poor sleep are among the factors the Commission identified as meaningful contributors to risk.

"The research is clear that families have more control here than most people realize," Samson said. "And much of it involves building habits that are already within reach."

Six habits that may help protect the brain

Based on its ongoing review of current research and the direct experience of its advisors working with families every day, Senior Care Authority encourages older adults and their families to consider the following habits as part of a brain-healthy lifestyle:

1. Treat sleep as a health priority, not a luxury

Research increasingly points to sleep as one of the brain's most important maintenance windows. During deep sleep, the brain undergoes a process that clears out toxic waste products, including proteins associated with Alzheimer's pathology, that accumulate during waking hours. A study published in Neurology and highlighted by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute found that adults with disrupted sleep in midlife were more likely to experience cognitive decline a decade later. Separately, a large-scale review found that suboptimal sleep was associated with the equivalent of one to three years of accelerated brain aging on MRI imaging.

One no-cost habit with solid research support: getting outside for natural light within 30 minutes of waking. This helps regulate the body's internal sleep-wake rhythm and may improve both sleep onset and sleep quality.

"In all the complexity, there are some simple things that we can do that have a powerful impact," Dr. Marc Milstein, brain health researcher and best-selling author of The Age-Proof Brain, told Samson on the Boomers Today Podcast on May 10.

2. Make daily movement a non-negotiable

Physical inactivity is one of the 14 modifiable dementia risk factors identified by the 2024 Lancet Commission. Research published in Nature Medicine in 2025 found that physical inactivity in cognitively normal older adults was associated with faster buildup of tau protein, a key marker of Alzheimer's disease pathology, and with faster cognitive decline overall. The protective benefit of movement appeared to reach a meaningful threshold at approximately 5,000 to 7,500 steps per day.

A daily 30-minute walk is a well-supported starting point, and it does not need to be continuous. Movement accumulated in smaller increments throughout the day contributes to the overall benefit. Even a brief increase in walking pace can further support brain health by raising heart rate.

3. Manage blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol proactively

Hypertension, diabetes, and high LDL cholesterol are each identified by the 2024 Lancet Commission as modifiable dementia risk factors. High LDL cholesterol was added to that list for the first time in the 2024 update, accounting for an estimated 7% of dementia cases globally. Untreated high blood pressure, meanwhile, has been identified in multiple large studies as one of the strongest predictors of future memory decline.

When these conditions are identified and managed, through lifestyle changes or medication where appropriate, the associated dementia risk comes down. Senior Care Authority advisors consistently encourage families to ensure older loved ones are having these conversations with their physicians proactively, not just when symptoms appear.

4. Protect hearing and vision

Two of the most underappreciated items on the 2024 Lancet Commission's list of modifiable dementia risk factors are hearing loss and vision loss. The Commission considers untreated hearing loss the single biggest modifiable risk factor for dementia, accounting for approximately 7% of cases globally. Untreated vision loss accounts for an additional 2%. Together, they represent a larger share of preventable dementia risk than many lifestyle factors that receive far more attention.

The research points to a clear takeaway: older adults should have regular hearing and vision evaluations, and when loss is identified, it should be treated. A study published in The Lancet found that older adults at risk of dementia who used hearing aids experienced 48% less cognitive decline over three years compared to peers who did not.

5. Adopt a brain-healthy diet

Diet is one of the most consistently supported areas of dementia risk research. A 2025 meta-analysis published in GeroScience found that greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with reduced risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease across multiple studies. Research from Mass General Brigham, following more than 5,700 people over three decades, found that participants with high genetic risk for Alzheimer's who followed a Mediterranean-style diet reduced their probability of developing dementia by at least 35%.

The MIND diet, an eating plan centered on brain-protective foods such as leafy greens, berries, whole grains, fish, nuts, and olive oil, was associated with significantly reduced Alzheimer's and dementia risk across multiple ethnic groups in research presented at the American Society for Nutrition's 2025 annual meeting. The benefit held even for people who adopted the diet later in life, suggesting it is never too late to start. A practical starting point is reducing processed food intake and building daily fiber intake toward 25 to 30 grams.

6. Stay socially connected and keep learning

Social isolation is among the Lancet Commission's 14 modifiable dementia risk factors, and recent research is putting sharper numbers on what staying connected actually means for cognitive health. A study published in Alzheimer's and Dementia, the journal of the Alzheimer's Association, found that higher levels of social activity were associated with dementia onset occurring approximately five years later on average, compared to those with the lowest social engagement.

Learning new skills, participating in community activities, gardening, dancing and maintaining regular social contact all contribute to what researchers call cognitive reserve, a kind of resilience that helps the brain withstand age-related changes. The 2024 Lancet Commission specifically emphasized the importance of remaining cognitively, physically, and socially active in both midlife and later life as part of a comprehensive approach to reducing dementia risk.

Knowing when to seek an evaluation

Not every memory lapse signals a problem, but when changes are new, worsening, or starting to affect daily life, early evaluation can make a real difference. According to the Alzheimer's Association, dementia has more than 100 potential causes, and 18 to 20 percent of cases are highly treatable when identified. Families who seek answers sooner tend to have more options, more time to plan, and better outcomes.

"Families frequently tell us they noticed changes months or even years before they sought help, and that they assumed what they were seeing was just part of getting older," Samson said. "That assumption can cost valuable time. A diagnosis is not the end of the conversation. It is often the beginning of finding real help. We encourage families not to wait."

Senior Care Authority advisors help families understand the difference between normal cognitive aging and early warning signs, connect them with appropriate medical and care resources, and provide ongoing support as needs evolve.