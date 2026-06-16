Age-related muscle loss linked to increased tumor growth

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Duke-NUS Medical SchoolJun 16 2026

Duke-NUS scientists have discovered that aging muscle may contribute to cancer growth by releasing fewer extracellular vesicles, tiny particles that cells use to communicate with one another. Their study also found that composition of these particles changes with age, weakening protective signals that help suppress tumor development. Encouragingly, exercise appears to restore this protective function. Published in Nature Communications, the findings offer fresh insights into healthy aging and cancer prevention, as well as point to potential biomarkers and therapies tailored to older adults.

The effects of aging muscle are especially evident in sarcopenia, a condition marked by loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength as one gets older. In Singapore, it affects nearly one in three seniors aged 60 and above, impacting mobility, independence and quality of life.

Working with collaborators from Singapore General Hospital and Cardiff University, the scientists found that sarcopenic muscle secretes fewer extracellular vesicles. As muscle ages, these vesicles also contain lower levels of miR-7a-5p-a microRNA or a very small RNA molecule that helps regulate gene expression by controlling the types and amounts of proteins cells produce. miR-7a-5p plays a role in restraining tumor growth.

Importantly, the team also discovered that the release of extracellular vesicles from muscle is controlled by a biological pathway that declines with age but can be reactivated through exercise.

Muscle cells use extracellular vesicles to send messages and influence how other cells behave, but exactly how these messages are delivered and received is not fully understood. Our research uncovers this hidden process, showing that as muscles weaken with age, these signals can change in ways that can promote tumor growth."

Assistant Professor Tang Hong-Wen from the Cancer & Stem Cell Biology Signature Research Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School, and senior author of the study

Dr Kenon Chua, Consultant, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Singapore General Hospital and one of the authors of the study, said:

"Clinically, we observe an association between advanced cancer and low muscle mass. This is a novel study which illustrates how healthy muscle can potentially inhibit tumor growth. We observe that healthy muscles secrete many physiologically important molecules. With advanced age, it is even more important to engage in regular resistance and aerobic exercises in order to maintain healthy muscle volume. This is important not only for function and mobility, but also for general health. We hope that the insights from our research can help us develop new targeted therapies for our patients; as well as convince more people of the benefits of regular exercise."

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With their study, the scientists have established a direct biological link between aged muscle and tumor growth. Together, the findings reveal a muscle-to-tumor communication pathway that could be targeted to develop new therapies aimed at preventing cancer progression.

Professor Lok Shee Mei, Interim Vice-Dean for Research at Duke-NUS Medical School, said:

"This study opens new avenues for therapeutic strategies to preserve muscle health and reduce cancer risk, while also underscoring the importance of physical activity in aging. We hope that policymakers in Singapore and across the region will use this evidence to support greater investment in healthy aging programmes and exercise-based interventions."

Next, the scientists plan to validate their findings in human samples and determine whether extracellular vesicles-particularly the miR-7a-5p they carry-could serve as biomarkers for assessing cancer risk associated with sarcopenia.

This research was supported by:

  • the Singapore Ministry of Education
  • the Diana Koh Innovative Cancer Research Award
  • National Academy of Medicine grant
  • the National Research Foundation, Singapore under the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Open Fund-Individual Research Grant (MOH-001208 and MOH-001885) and Open Fund-Young Individual Research Grant (MOH-001831) and administered by the Singapore Ministry of Health through the NMRC Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd.

The study is conducted by the HEAL (Healthy aging, Executive function and Ambulatory Longevity) programme, a Singapore General Hospital, Duke-NUS research initiative to improve function and quality of life in the elderly.

Source:

Duke-NUS Medical School

Journal reference:

Goh, K. Y., et al. (2026). Sarcopenia promotes tumorigenesis by disrupting NOTCH-SDC2-regulated biogenesis of muscle-derived extracellular vesicles. Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-72410-y. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-72410-y

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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