Gut microbes may help explain why obesity and type 2 diabetes become harder to reverse

A new review maps how microbial signals from the gut may disrupt appetite control, insulin sensitivity, inflammation, and pancreatic function, pointing to a more targeted future for the treatment of metabolic disease.

Paper: The microbiota-gut-brain axis: novel mechanisms and therapeutic frontiers in obesity and type 2 diabetes. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

A review research paper, available as an Article in Press in the journal npj Biofilms and Microbiomes, describes how gut microbial messengers may contribute to the pathophysiology of obesity and type 2 diabetes via the microbiota-gut-brain axis.

Background

The microbiota-gut-brain axis is a bidirectional communication network between the gut microbiota and the central nervous system. This axis facilitates gut-brain crosstalk through neural, endocrine, immune, and metabolic pathways and plays a central role in health and disease.

Metabolites and microbial particles produced or modified by the gut microbiota, including short-chain fatty acids ( SCFAs ), microbiota-modified bile acids, neuroactive substances, and extracellular vesicles, can directly or remotely modulate the brain’s metabolic pathways to establish host metabolic homeostasis.

Recent evidence suggests that altered composition and diversity of the gut microbiota (dysbiosis) can precede and may contribute to the development of metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes long before their clinical diagnosis.

This review aimed to systematically summarize and integrate the latest evidence to decode how key microbial messengers may contribute to the development and progression of obesity and type 2 diabetes through the microbiota-gut-brain axis.

Hypothalamus

The hypothalamus plays a central role in maintaining a delicate balance between energy consumption and expenditure. Gut microbial metabolites, including SCFAs, bile acids, and neuroactive metabolites, can potentially influence the functional integrity of the hypothalamus.

In the gut, SCFAs, such as acetate, produced by beneficial microbial populations, support hypothalamic signaling pathways that promote satiety and increase energy expenditure. A significant attenuation of this mechanism has been observed in obesity.

On the other hand, gut microbiota dysbiosis triggered by a high-fat diet increases gut-derived lipopolysaccharide translocation and reduces circulating SCFAs, leading to neuroinflammation and impairment of hypothalamic insulin sensitivity, two key mechanistic features linked to obesity.

Adipose Tissue

Adipose tissue acts as an active signaling hub, secreting adipokines and cytokines while receiving signals from the gut microbiota. Gut-derived lipopolysaccharide translocation can trigger proinflammatory responses in adipose tissue, leading to local insulin resistance. This alteration is further facilitated by systemic depletion of beneficial SCFAs and resulting attenuation of systemic anti-inflammatory responses.

In such a proinflammatory environment, adipose tissue continues to release large amounts of inflammatory cytokines and free fatty acids in the blood. These messengers subsequently enter the brain by altering blood-brain barrier permeability and disrupting the hypothalamic energy-balance signaling network, which collectively increases the risk of obesity development.

Incretin Axis

The synthesis and release of core intestinal hormones, including GLP-1 and PYY , which regulate satiety, insulin secretion, and energy homeostasis after food intake, are precisely controlled by gut microbial metabolites. In obesity, gut microbiota dysbiosis reduces the abundance of SCFA-producing beneficial bacteria, which in turn disrupts intestinal hormone secretion from intestinal cells.

Furthermore, the circulating lipotoxic environment induced by microbial dysbiosis increases free fatty acid levels, which in turn impair GLP-1 production by inducing endoplasmic reticulum stress in intestinal hormone-producing cells.

Such disruption in intestinal hormone signaling, due to microbial dysbiosis, impairs both neural and humoral communication pathways of the microbiota-gut-brain axis, weakening gut-brain satiety signals. This communication breakdown, together with adipose tissue-mediated inflammatory response and local insulin resistance, may trigger the development and progression of obesity.

Microbial Messengers and Type 2 Diabetes

The pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes is strongly associated with impaired insulin signaling, and dysregulated microbial metabolites significantly contribute to this impairment by triggering hypothalamic inflammation.

Microbial dysbiosis-mediated disruption of the intestinal barrier integrity leads to the release and translocation of bacterial lipopolysaccharides to the liver via the portal circulation. These lipopolysaccharides activate resident liver macrophages and trigger the release of inflammatory cytokines, which subsequently block insulin signal transduction in liver cells by activating a series of signaling cascades.

In skeletal muscle, systemic low-grade inflammation driven by gut leakage and adipose tissue inflammation further disrupts insulin signaling. Ultimately, impaired central and peripheral insulin signaling reinforce each other through a positive feedback loop initiated by dysregulation of microbial metabolites.

Secretory Dysfunction

The disrupted microbial metabolites impair the neuroendocrine regulatory network of the gut-brain-pancreas axis. Increased acetate production due to intake of a high-fat diet leads to activation of the parasympathetic nervous system and subsequent increased secretion of intestinal hormone ghrelin (hunger hormone) and glucose-stimulated hormone insulin. This premature and excessive secretory demand exhausts pancreatic beta cells, leading to impaired insulin secretion and reduced insulin sensitivity, two major hallmarks of type 2 diabetes.

A persistently high blood glucose level, on the other hand, downregulates the expression of GLP-1 receptors on pancreatic beta cells and hypothalamic neurons, weakening the gut-brain insulinotropic pathway.

Immune Dysregulation

Dysbiosis of the gut microbiota and related disruptions in microbial metabolites disrupt intestinal barrier integrity, impair the immune defense line, and induce systemic inflammation, which in turn causes peripheral insulin resistance and pancreatic beta cell damage, as well as neuroinflammation in the hypothalamus. This closed-loop cycle further impairs hypothalamic insulin signaling, triggers central insulin resistance, and alters autonomic output, worsening regulation of peripheral glucose metabolism.

Therapeutic Frontiers

The review also highlights emerging strategies that target the microbiota-gut-brain axis. These include ecological remodeling with prebiotics and probiotics to increase beneficial microbial messengers, receptor-targeted approaches that mimic protective metabolites or block harmful inflammatory signals, and neuromodulation strategies aimed at restoring gut-brain communication.

However, the authors emphasize that clinical translation remains challenging. Responses to microbiota-gut-brain axis-targeted interventions are likely to depend on host genetics, diet, baseline microbiome composition, metabolic status, and disease stage, underscoring the importance of patient stratification and personalized approaches for future research.

Overall, this review supports the microbiota-gut-brain axis theory as a novel perspective for understanding complex metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Targeting this axis with novel interventions could be a promising, yet still developing, strategy to address global public health challenges associated with these diseases.

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