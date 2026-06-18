Massage gun use around eyes may cause serious retinal injuries

Using a massage gun on or around the eyes risks major tearing and bruising to the retina-the light sensitive tissue at the back of the eye-doctors warn in the online journal BMJ Case Reports after treating a young man who had used one of these devices.

The extent of these potentially blinding injuries prompts the report authors to call for clear manufacturer warnings amid the rising popularity of these devices and the absence of standardised guidelines on their use.

The young man in question had developed floaters (small dark specks in the field of vision) and occasional flashing lights (photopsia) over the preceding 6 days in his right eye, with no obvious cause, such as a blow to the head.

Close examination revealed multiple retinal tears and bruising (commotio retinae) in both eyes, and retinal dialysis in the right eye. Retinal dialysis is a specific type of tear, where the retina separates from its attachment, potentially causing permanent sight loss if left untreated.

When questioned further, the man admitted to using a percussive massage gun around and directly on both his eyes, for several minutes at a time, every week for 3 months, to relieve the feeling of tiredness.

Percussive massage guns deliver rapid, concentrated pulses of pressure to soft tissues, and are often used to boost muscle strength and relieve musculoskeletal pain, explain the report authors.

He was successfully treated with laser therapy, with no lasting detrimental impact on his sight-most likely because he sought prompt treatment once symptoms developed, the authors suggest.

This is just one case, and published reports of eye problems associated with massage gun use are rare, they highlight.

"However, cases of lens pathology, acute angle closure glaucoma, and retinal detachment have been described," they note.

"There are two known cases of profound vision impairment associated with massage gun use, along with a further case of successfully treated isolated traumatic cataract without retinal injury or lasting visual compromise," they add.

"Little is known regarding the safety profile of percussive massage guns. In this case, the massage gun was commercially purchased and used without professional guidance. The patient reported no awareness of any warnings in the operating instructions against ocular use," they point out.

They conclude: "This rare presentation highlights the potential for significant retinal injury. It also underscores the need for cautious massage gun use, careful history taking in unexpected clinical scenarios, and clear manufacturer warnings against improper application."