Eye state alters brain signals for mind wandering

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Society for NeuroscienceJul 27 2026Reviewed

A type of brain activity linked to arousal and attention can track mind wandering. But research is conflicting on whether this activity promotes or hinders mind wandering. Esther Thielking, from Barnard College, and colleagues explored whether eyes being opened or closed changes the relationship of this brain activity to mind wandering. Says Thielking, "We predicted that eye state might explain these conflicts because closing the eyes strengthens [this brain activity] and reverses its relationship with sleepiness, which is itself closely tied to mind wandering.

As reported in their JNeurosci paper, the researchers recorded brain activity of adults with eyes open or closed as they performed a task involving paying attention to sounds or letting their minds wander. Participants also reported their level of alertness or sleepiness. Those with open eyes had increased brain activity that preceded mind wandering and sleepiness. However, those with eyes closed experienced this kind of brain activity when they were focused on the task and alert. 

Says Thielking, "These findings emphasize the importance of considering context and brain state when developing read outs of a person's attention and mental experience from brain signals." 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Opposite Effects of Alpha Oscillations on Mind-Wandering with Eyes Open and Closed. JNeurosci. DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0133-26.2026

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

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