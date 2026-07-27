Survey shows Native Americans lack awareness of plant-based diets for diabetes prevention

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Physicians Committee for Responsible MedicineJul 27 2026Reviewed

Although Native Americans experience some of the nation's highest rates of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, a new national survey suggests many have not heard about one of the most effective dietary approaches for preventing and even reversing the disease.

U.S. Indigenous communities face significant health challenges and disparities. Life expectancy for Native Americans is 70.1 years compared to 78.4 years for the overall U.S. population. Native American adults are among the highest demographics for diabetes prevalence, 15% to 18%, and are about 50% more likely to be obese than white adults.

The survey, conducted among Native American adults by Morning Consult on behalf of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, found that only 13% are aware that a low-fat plant-based diet has been shown to help prevent or improve type 2 diabetes.

The survey also found substantial openness to healthier eating rooted in traditional Indigenous foods. After learning that whole food, plant-based diets centered on traditional Indigenous foods, such as the Three Sisters of corn, beans, and squash, can help support weight loss and help prevent and even reverse type 2 diabetes and heart disease, 78% of respondents said they would be willing to try such a diet if it were affordable, accessible, and culturally appropriate.

Doctors and nutrition educators will use the data from the survey to improve the Native food For Life program, a partnership of the Navajo Nation and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, that has helps people reverse type 2 diabetes, lose weight, and improve overall health by returning to a traditional Indigenous plant-based diet.

Seventy-six percent of respondents report having at least one urgent health concern, with mental health and high blood pressure cited most frequently. "As a psychiatrist, I am struck by the mental health care needs," said Josie Howard, MD, Cherokee, who works with the Physicians Committee's Native Food for Life program. "Incorporating an aspect of group support explicitly into our groups could super power them in terms of efficacy and desirability if presented in a culturally appropriate manner, for example in nutrition talking circles."

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Dr. Howard recently joined Dr. Neal Barnard to discuss Native Food For Life on Native America Calling. The program was also featured during this year's Denver Powwow.

The survey also found:

  • 83% agree that many health problems can be improved by changing their diet.
  • 78% agree that changing diet can be as effective as medicine for many health conditions.
  • 73% believe a plant-based diet would be effective for preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes.
  • 80% want to learn more about how traditional Indigenous foods could help prevent or manage diseases like diabetes.
  • 67% believe returning to traditional Indigenous foods could improve their community's health.
  • 71% agree their community would be better off with better access to healthy plant-based foods.

The online survey was conducted May 12-20, 2026, among 156 Native American adults. Results were weighted to reflect the U.S. Native American adult population and have a margin of error of ±8 percentage points.

Source:

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

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