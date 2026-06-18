New CellTrap technology reveals how single immune cells attack brain tumors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Technical University of Munich (TUM)Jun 18 2026

Established laboratory tests mainly capture average values across many cells and show, for example, how many cancer cells survive after contact with immune cells. What happens in detail-how each cell reacts and interacts with others-remains hidden. However, to better understand the effectiveness of immunotherapies, the precise timing of a cell-cell interaction is often crucial: when contact, activation, and ultimately, the killing of the cancer cell occur.

How CellTrap works

CellTrap consists of a microfluidic chip with a large main channel that branches out continuously. At the ends of the branching pathways are 1024 small trapping chambers into which the cells are drawn. Within the chambers, individual immune cells and cancer cells are selectively brought together, spatially fixed, and their interactions are observed over many hours - up to 14 hours - using a time-lapse microscope. This creates a wide variety of situations: cancer cells alone, immune cells alone, or various ratios of immune cells to cancer cells.

With CellTrap, we can not only measure whether immune cells kill cancer cells, but also track when and under what conditions this occurs. This matters, because immune responses can vary so much from one cell to the next. And we deliberately kept the platform simple and affordable: it runs on a standard fluorescence microscope of the kind most labs already have, with no specialised equipment."

Ghulam Destgeer, Professor of Control and Manipulation of Microscale Living Objects, TUM School of Computation, Information and Technology

What individual cell contacts reveal

Initial experiments with a glioblastoma cell line - a type of brain tumour - confirm: When multiple immune cells encounter a single cancer cell, it is attacked more frequently and more intensely. Furthermore, it appears that early activation signals in immune cells often indicate that a cell-damaging effect will occur later. This allows, for the first time, the observation of how early reactions are related to the later outcome within the same cell-cell interaction. Beyond this glioblastoma line, the team also tested CellTrap with two further cancer cell lines: a chronic myeloid leukaemia and an adenocarcinoma.

"The more we learn about what actually happens between individual cells, the better we can compare treatment strategies and develop new ones," adds Destgeer. "And although we focused on immune and cancer cells, the platform isn't limited to them - almost any combination of cells can be loaded and observed in the chip."

Source:

Technical University of Munich (TUM)

Journal reference:

Khan, M. Z. U., et al. (2026). CellTrap: an instrument-free microfluidic platform for cell–cell interactions at stochastically generated effector-to-target ratios. RSC Advances. DOI: 10.1039/D6RA02345B. https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2026/ra/d6ra02345b

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study uncovers how prostate cancer cells evade treatment
Prevention proves cheaper than treatment for Li-Fraumeni syndrome
Longer hormone exposure may increase thyroid cancer risk in women
Higher BMI raises risk for 19 cancers as global review expands the obesity-cancer link
FDA approves new adjuvant treatment option for ccRCC patients with recurrence risk
Evidence strengthens connection between alcohol and pancreatic cancer
Neutrophils reduce the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy in mice
New biomarker predicts gastric cancer outcomes from CT scans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers identify vulnerabilities shared by surviving cancer cells