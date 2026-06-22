Using the mathematics of quantum mechanics to improve neuroblastoma outcomes

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
University of UtahJun 22 2026Reviewed

For a child diagnosed with neuroblastoma-the most common infant cancer, occurring when early nerve cells grow out of control-the path to treatment isn't simple. Some types of neuroblastoma resolve on their own, while others require aggressive intervention. Researchers have tried matching treatments to patients based on one-gene mutations with limited success. This is because patients' outcomes depend on their entire molecular background containing millions or even billions of features, such as DNA and RNA from tissues and blood.

It's much more than just one gene-everything that's happening in the cells of the patient matters."

Orly Alter, associate professor of biomedical engineering, University of Utah's Scientific Computing & Imaging Institute

Current artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) approaches require massive amounts of training data, and, specifically, vastly more patient samples than genetic features. This makes them poorly suited for predicting patient outcomes in most clinical trials, which typically enroll just 20 to 100 people. For example, a recent large language model of the 30,000-nucleotide genome of the COVID-19 virus required about 110 million samples. Translating this to the 3-billion-nucleotide human genome, a conventional AI approach would need 33 trillion patients.

By using the mathematics of quantum mechanics, Alter and her collaborators developed a novel AI/ML technique that can improve treatment selections and drug success rates. Their work appears in the journal Applied Physics Letters (APL) Quantum.

Billions of molecular features

"Our quantum approach allows us to find the relevant information in every layer of the data, for example, from the patients' blood in addition to their tumors," Alter said. "Even for very few patients, we can still take everything in-their millions to billions of molecular features-and make sense of them. We can, therefore, understand the disease mechanisms and predict drug targets to improve patients' outcomes. We also validate our AI/ML predictions of targets and outcomes experimentally, which is widely considered a biotechnology holy grail."

The technique deploys a set of algorithms, called multitensor comparative spectral decompositions, which Alter built on the quantum mechanical concepts of entanglement and superposition. Like a prism splitting white light into individual colors, this approach breaks down a patient's multiple layers of molecular data-such as their tumor and blood genomes and tumor (or the RNA messages driving the cancer's growth)-into linked patterns that predict health outcomes.

Alter and her team demonstrated their technique with an analysis of open-source data of neuroblastoma cases. The algorithms discovered two new predictors of patients' life expectancy in response to treatment, and these predictors consistently outperformed standard biomarkers across tumor and blood DNA and tumor RNA. These findings held up across separate groups of children treated at different times and hospitals, meaning that the method can be applied to the general population in order to provide a clearer roadmap for patient care and drug development.

Developing more targeted treatments

"Neural network models are black boxes, but our predictors are interpretable; they point to disease mechanisms and suggest genes to target to sensitize tumors to treatment," Alter said. Her team also experimentally validated their predictions of adult glioblastoma patient outcomes and drug targets in clinical trials and preclinical studies, harnessing CRISPR-Cas9, the gene-editing tool.

Related Stories

An expert in computational medicine, Alter holds an adjunct appointment in the U's Department of Human Genetics and is a member of the Huntsman Cancer Institute's Cancer Control & Population Sciences research program.

Her university spinoff company, Prism AI Therapeutics, Inc., uses the algorithms and predictors to help biotech and pharmaceutical companies better develop drugs by identifying which patients would benefit most from a clinical trial, and which genes should be targeted to additionally improve outcomes.

Looking ahead, Alter hopes that as her team continues this work, they'll be able to apply it to individual patients. "That's the ultimate precision medicine," she said. "You have a single person. Can you take the data from just that one person and come up with a treatment for them? I think we can get there."

Alter also hopes for other challenges. "The algorithms are completely data agnostic, and there could be endless applications also outside of medicine," she said, highlighting sustainable energy as one possibility.

Source:

University of Utah

Journal reference:

Alter, O., et al. (2026). Quantum mechanics-based multitensor AI/ML uniquely able to discover, validate, and interpret predictors from small-cohort noisy high-dimensional multiomic data. APL Quantum. DOI: 10.1063/5.0305656. https://pubs.aip.org/aip/apq/article/3/2/026116/3395875/Quantum-mechanics-based-multitensor-AI-ML-uniquely

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Evidence strengthens connection between alcohol and pancreatic cancer
Higher BMI raises risk for 19 cancers as global review expands the obesity-cancer link
New human protein atlas maps how cancer rewires the body’s tissues
Brazilian researchers identify cell molecule that drives cancer progression
Study identifies risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer
New biomarker predicts gastric cancer outcomes from CT scans
New method generates renewable supply of progenitor immune cells
AI imaging technique detects early endometrial cancer with high accuracy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Age-related muscle loss linked to increased tumor growth