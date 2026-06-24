Social media linked to worse mental health in Canadian seniors

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PLOSJun 24 2026Reviewed

Different digital communication tools are associated with mental health in different ways among older adults in Canada, according to a new study published June 24, 2026 in the open access journal PLOS Global Public Health by Hossam Ali-Hassan of York University, Canada, and colleagues.

Seniors are considered the fastest-growing group on the Internet, with 83% of Canadian seniors engaging in online activities in 2022. The use of the Internet has been linked to reduced social isolation and loneliness. However, the literature also presents mixed findings on the impact of digital communication tools on mental health among older adults, with some studies suggesting that digital behaviors may be associated with poorer mental health outcomes.

 In the new study, researchers analyzed data from the 2022 Canadian Internet Use Survey, a cross-sectional survey conducted by Statistics Canada. The analysis was restricted to adults aged 55 and older, and included 13,536 participants, weighted to be representative of the entire Canadian population aged 55 and older. Data was available on which online communication-related activities participants had conducted in the previous 3 months, their self-reported mental health, and sociodemographic factors. 

Over half of participants reported engaging in digital communication activities. After adjusting for covariates, email use was significantly positively associated with perceived mental health (Adjβ=0.113; p<0.001), while use of social networking sites was associated with poorer perceived mental health (Adjβ=-0.080; p=0.002). No significant associations were found for instant messaging, online voice or video calls, dating websites, or uploading content. The authors suggest one possible explanation for the negative association between perceived mental health and social media may be exposure to distressing content as well as social comparison.

 "Understanding how digital communication tools are associated with mental health outcomes can inform policy and practice aimed at supporting mental well-being in this age group," the authors say. "The findings may inform the development of targeted interventions and strategies to support mental well-being among older adults."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Zangiabadi, S., et al. (2026) The association between digital communication tool use and perceived mental health among older adults in Canada. PLOS Global Public Health. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgph.0006540. https://journals.plos.org/globalpublichealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgph.0006540

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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