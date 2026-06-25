Natural bioactive compounds target miR-29a molecule to prevent cancer development

A study published in Current Molecular Pharmacology provides a comprehensive analysis of microRNA-29a (miR-29a) as a pivotal regulator in cancer development, and examines how natural bioactive compounds may offer a promising strategy for cancer prevention by modulating its expression. The article, authored by Muhanad Alhujaily from Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, details how miR-29a functions either as a tumor suppressor or an oncogene depending on the cellular context, influencing key processes such as metastasis, proliferation, and apoptosis.

The review systematically outlines how phytochemicals including curcumin, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), resveratrol, genistein, and quercetin can restore normal miR-29a expression through multiple mechanisms-epigenetic remodeling via DNA demethylation and histone modification, as well as inhibition of oncogenic signaling pathways such as TGF-β/Smad, NF-κB, and PI3K/Akt. These bioactive compounds have demonstrated anti-cancer effects in preclinical studies by targeting downstream effectors like DNMTs, MCL-1, and CDK6. "Targeting miR-29a through natural bioactive compounds represents a promising and multi-dimensional strategy in cancer therapy," said Alhujaily, the sole author. However, he emphasized that most evidence remains in vitro, and challenges including bioavailability, target specificity, and variability in experimental design must be addressed before clinical translation becomes feasible.

The review concludes by advocating for comprehensive preclinical and clinical studies employing multi-omics and systems biology approaches to establish mechanistic validity and therapeutic efficacy.