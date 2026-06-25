Three courageous heart transplant survivors are celebrated by the British Heart Foundation for giving their old hearts for research

The British Heart Foundation is celebrating three incredible young women who donated their old hearts to science after having heart transplant surgery.

We often talk about organ donors who have sadly passed away, and whose generous decision to donate their organs after their death has saved the lives of others. But many people who are still living also donate their organs to help other people, by agreeing for them to be used in scientific research projects.

Katie James, Kara Terol and Hannah Sharma, who all donated their hearts to research, including projects at Imperial College London, are encouraging others facing transplants to consider doing the same. The three women, who all had a heart transplant before the age of 35, are helping science to move a step closer to a cure for heart failure (each of their stories, and an overview of the research they have helped, are attached).

The tissue from their hearts has already made a difference, after being donated to a research project that helped to identify an important faulty protein. This protein, if corrected by gene therapy, may help others avoid heart failure. The women’s generosity could also move scientists closer to creating new heart valves in the lab, and could help to determine how the heart’s normal electrical signals are disrupted by the heart muscle disease cardiomyopathy.

Katie James was 32 when she had her transplant in 2016. She was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy aged 20 - a rare condition where the heart’s structure can become weak because the cells of the muscle tissue do not develop as they should. She nicknamed her donor heart - which allows her to go paddleboarding and hiking - ‘Alfie’. Now aged 41 and living in Bournemouth, she said: “I didn’t say no to donating my heart, and I don’t say no to very much now. As I tell people, you only live once – or you only live twice, as I feel I have done after getting my new heart.”

Hannah Sharma was supposed to be watching the Spice Girls kick off their reunion tour in Dublin on the day she got her heart transplant - May 24, 2019. Aged just 28 at the time, she was the youngest on the transplant ward. She rewarded herself after the operation and her recovery by getting her beloved seven-year-old miniature dachshund, Huey. Hannah, from Hadlow Down in Sussex, had heart failure caused by dilated cardiomyopathy - a disease of the heart muscle where the heart chambers become enlarged and the heart's muscle wall becomes thinner and weaker. This was thought to have been triggered by a virus. She said: “My old heart wasn’t what makes me ‘me’, and I was happy to give it to scientists who needed it. I just hope it can help others, so that fewer transplants are needed in the future.”

Kara Terol, a mother-of-one who was 34 when she had her transplant in 2022, and lives in Crewe, can thank research for the discovery that she had a dangerous heart condition. When she was expecting her son, George, she signed up as a volunteer for a study investigating how pregnancy affects the heart. That is how she found out that she had restrictive cardiomyopathy – a condition where part of the heart becomes stiff, restricting its ability to pump blood around the body. Kara said: “I had no doubt that I would be donating my heart for research – I wouldn’t have known I had a heart condition if it wasn’t for the pregnancy research I signed up for, and scientific studies are vital.”

Professor Bryan Williams OBE, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“Giving the gift of an organ donation is an incredible act, and yet we rarely talk about the extraordinary living heart donors.

“These are people who look to the future and decide their old heart could help others – even as they prepare for the life‑altering journey of a heart transplant and the long recovery that follows.

“Their decision to donate their heart for research opens the door to discoveries that can only be made through examination of real human tissue, allowing researchers to identify the cause of heart diseases, test new ideas and refine treatments.

“We cannot thank these people enough for the vital part they play in driving scientific innovation and progress.”

The Heart, Lung and Critical Care Biobank at Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals, part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, is responsible for storing tissue from heart donors including these three women, and providing it to approved research groups for their important work.