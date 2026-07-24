Cleveland Clinic study links gut microbe byproduct to heart arrhythmia

A Cleveland Clinic-led study shows a connection between elevated blood levels of TMAO (trimethylamine N-oxide) - a byproduct of gut bacteria digestion of nutrients found in red meat and other animal products - and a higher risk of atrial fibrillation.

The research team, led by Robert Koeth, M.D., Ph.D., analyzed blood samples from more than 5,000 people undergoing heart procedures. The researchers also conducted laboratory studies in cells to better understand how TMAO may influence the heart. They discovered that gut microbe-produced TMAO changes the heart's electrical environment, increasing susceptibility to abnormal rhythms. Findings were published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of rhythm disorder that begins in your heart's upper chambers, with at least 2.7 million Americans living with it. Symptoms include fatigue, heart palpitations, trouble breathing and dizziness. Risk factors include high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and having obesity. Medications and procedures such as an ablation, where scar tissue is created to help the electrical system work better, can lower your risk of a stroke.

Most current treatments for atrial fibrillation focus on managing the condition, but our findings suggest there may be an opportunity to intervene much earlier through diet." Dr. Robert Koeth, M.D., Ph.D., senior author and electrophysiologist in the Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic

This study builds on more than a decade of Cleveland Clinic research related to the gut microbiome's role in cardiovascular health and disease, including adverse effects of TMAO. The research team has published numerous studies linking high TMAO levels to increased risk of developing both chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, including adverse events like heart attack and stroke. TMAO testing is now widely available and has been incorporated in clinical practice.