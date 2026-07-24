NYU Abu Dhabi scientists discover new vulnerability in malaria parasite

Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have discovered that the malaria parasite relies on a specific type of fat to survive and multiply within the human host, uncovering a previously unknown vulnerability that could help guide future treatments.

Published in Genome Biology, the study analyzed blood samples from 396 children in Burkina Faso before and during malaria infection. The researchers found that, rather than using all available nutrients, the malaria parasite consistently selects blood fats containing linoleic acid, an essential fatty acid obtained through the diet, to support its growth during the blood stage of the disease.

The discovery challenges scientists' understanding of how the parasite survives inside the human body. Instead of broadly consuming nutrients from its host, the parasite appears to rely on a highly specific source of nourishment, revealing a previously unknown vulnerability that could be targeted by future drugs.

Malaria continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives every year, yet we still have much to learn about how the parasite survives inside the human body. We found that the parasite is surprisingly selective about the nutrients it uses. That gives us an opportunity to target a weakness that was previously unknown and could eventually lead to new ways of treating the disease." Youssef Idaghdour, Associate Professor of Biology, NYU Abu Dhabi and study's senior author

The findings were remarkably consistent across children from three genetically and culturally distinct ethnic groups in Burkina Faso, suggesting that this survival strategy is a fundamental feature of malaria infection rather than one limited to a particular population. The team also confirmed the parasite's dependence on these fats through laboratory experiments, strengthening the evidence that they play an essential role in its growth.

By combining clinical samples with advanced genetic and metabolic analyses, the researchers were able to uncover previously hidden interactions between the malaria parasite and its human host. The study provides one of the most detailed pictures to date of how the parasite acquires the nutrients it needs to thrive during infection.

"Our goal is to better understand the biology of malaria so we can identify new opportunities for therapeutic intervention," said Idaghdour. "Studies like this help reveal how the parasite survives inside the human body and provide a foundation for developing more effective antimalarial strategies."

Beyond identifying new opportunities for drug development, the findings also raise important questions about the relationship between nutrition and infectious disease, opening new avenues for future research into how diet and metabolism may influence malaria.

The study showcases NYU Abu Dhabi's interdisciplinary approach to addressing global health challenges by bringing together expertise in biology, genomics, computational science, and population health through collaborations spanning Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.