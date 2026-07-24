NYU Langone expands healthcare footprint with new Brooklyn location

NYU Langone Health is continuing to expand its footprint in Brooklyn with the opening of NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Fort Hamilton, a new multi-specialty practice offering top-quality care. Located at 437 88th Street in Fort Hamilton, the practice brings together physicians and advanced practice providers from several existing locations into one centralized destination, making it easier for patients to access a broad range of services closer to home.

This new location reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to top-quality care throughout Brooklyn. By bringing together a variety of specialties in one convenient location, we're making it easier for patients to receive coordinated, specialized care while continuing to invest in the health and well-being of the Brooklyn communities we serve." Oren Cahlon, MD, executive vice president, vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, and chief clinical officer, NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Fort Hamilton offers routine and specialized gynecologic care, family planning services, maternal-fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, urology, uro-oncology, and endourology.

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Fort Hamilton is the latest addition to a burgeoning healthcare hub in southwest Brooklyn, complemented by NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion, which provides primary care and specialty services next door, and NYU Langone Radiology—Fort Hamilton, located directly across the street.

Many of the physicians practicing at the new location will perform surgical procedures at an ambulatory care center scheduled to open this fall in Sunset Park, creating a seamless continuum of care from office visits through treatment and recovery. The 120,000-square-foot Sunset Park facility, located directly across the street from NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, will house ambulatory surgery services, physician practices, Perlmutter Cancer Center, and the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone Health all under one roof.