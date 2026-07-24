NYU Langone expands healthcare footprint with new Brooklyn location

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
NYU LangoneJul 24 2026Reviewed

NYU Langone Health is continuing to expand its footprint in Brooklyn with the opening of NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Fort Hamilton, a new multi-specialty practice offering top-quality care. Located at 437 88th Street in Fort Hamilton, the practice brings together physicians and advanced practice providers from several existing locations into one centralized destination, making it easier for patients to access a broad range of services closer to home.

This new location reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to top-quality care throughout Brooklyn. By bringing together a variety of specialties in one convenient location, we're making it easier for patients to receive coordinated, specialized care while continuing to invest in the health and well-being of the Brooklyn communities we serve."

Oren Cahlon, MD, executive vice president, vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, and chief clinical officer, NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Fort Hamilton offers routine and specialized gynecologic care, family planning services, maternal-fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, urology, uro-oncology, and endourology.

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care—Fort Hamilton is the latest addition to a burgeoning healthcare hub in southwest Brooklyn, complemented by NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion, which provides primary care and specialty services next door, and NYU Langone Radiology—Fort Hamilton, located directly across the street.

Related Stories

Many of the physicians practicing at the new location will perform surgical procedures at an ambulatory care center scheduled to open this fall in Sunset Park, creating a seamless continuum of care from office visits through treatment and recovery. The 120,000-square-foot Sunset Park facility, located directly across the street from NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, will house ambulatory surgery services, physician practices, Perlmutter Cancer Center, and the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone Health all under one roof.

Source:

NYU Langone

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New target makes cancer cells vulnerable to immune destruction
DNA enhancer hubs control cancer genes in prostate tumors
UVA researchers develop a new experimental approach to target glioblastoma
Study highlights communication gaps between cancer survivors and providers on cannabis
Oral drug avatrombopag reduces chemotherapy treatment delays, trial finds
New photothermal therapy overcomes major cancer treatment barriers
New blood test improves colorectal cancer recurrence risk prediction
Exercise oncology could unlock new therapeutic pathways against cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New ctDNA blood test improves personalized prostate cancer treatment