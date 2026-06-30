Experts reframe steatotic liver disease as a dynamic continuum

The classification of steatotic liver disease (SLD) is undergoing a major conceptual transformation. In a recent article published in eGastroenterology, Dr. Chen, Dr. Horn, and Prof. Tacke from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin argue that metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), metabolic dysfunction and alcohol-associated liver disease (MetALD), and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) should not be regarded as rigid diagnostic categories, but rather as interconnected and evolving disease trajectories.

The current SLD framework was introduced to better reflect the biological overlap between metabolic dysfunction and alcohol exposure. However, the authors emphasize that existing classifications still rely heavily on "snapshot" assessments of alcohol intake and metabolic status. In reality, both exposures fluctuate substantially over time, making transitions between MASLD, MetALD, and ALD biologically plausible and clinically common.

A key message of the article is that SLD should be understood as a dynamic continuum rather than a set of isolated diseases. Supporting this concept, the authors discuss prospective cohort data demonstrating substantial migration across SLD subclasses within only six months. Approximately 36% of individuals initially classified as MetALD shifted to MASLD or ALD, while 32% of patients with ALD transitioned toward MetALD or MASLD. Even MASLD, considered the most stable subtype, showed reclassification in around 11% of cases.

Mechanistically, the article highlights how alcohol exposure and metabolic dysfunction converge on shared pathogenic pathways, including lipotoxicity, oxidative stress, inflammation, and fibrosis progression. Alcohol consumption can aggravate obesity, hypertriglyceridemia, and hypertension, whereas metabolic dysfunction may increase susceptibility to alcohol-induced liver injury. These reciprocal interactions provide a biological rationale for the particularly high-risk phenotype represented by MetALD.

Another major focus of the article is the challenge of accurately assessing alcohol intake in clinical practice. The authors note that self-reported alcohol consumption may underestimate true intake by up to 57.7%, creating substantial uncertainty in SLD subclassification and risk assessment.

To address this issue, the study highlights the growing role of objective alcohol biomarkers, especially phosphatidylethanol (PEth). PEth is a blood-based biomarker capable of reflecting alcohol consumption over the preceding 1–3 weeks and is less influenced by sex or body mass index than traditional questionnaires. Current expert recommendations suggest that PEth levels below 20 ng/mL largely exclude clinically relevant alcohol intake, whereas levels above 200 ng/mL indicate harmful drinking.

The authors propose that future SLD management should incorporate longitudinal reassessment integrating alcohol exposure, metabolic risk factors, fibrosis staging, and trajectory markers. Instead of merely assigning static diagnostic labels, clinicians may need to continuously monitor disease evolution over time. The framework also prioritizes fibrosis risk stratification using non-invasive tests such as FIB-4 and vibration-controlled transient elastography (VCTE), recognizing fibrosis as a major determinant of long-term outcomes.

Importantly, the article may also have implications for clinical trial design and therapeutic development. Because SLD subclasses can dynamically shift over time, future trials may require repeated monitoring of alcohol exposure and metabolic status to ensure accurate patient stratification and interpretation of treatment response. This could become increasingly relevant as novel therapies, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and thyroid hormone receptor-β agonists, enter clinical practice for steatotic liver disease.

Overall, this work reframes SLD as a dynamic and longitudinal disease process rather than a static diagnostic construct. By integrating objective alcohol assessment with trajectory-based risk management, the proposed framework may help advance precision medicine approaches for patients with steatotic liver disease.