Compulsive smartphone use linked to higher depression risk in older adults

Compulsive smartphone habits in older adults can be linked to a higher risk of depression, according to a study led by a Rutgers researcher.

Researchers said their findings raised concerns that technology widely promoted to build connections can instead deepen late-life isolation: While mobile devices can be invaluable lifelines, their impact on mental health depends heavily on the way people use them. A critical distinction, the researchers said, is whether someone uses technology to actively engage with the world or to withdraw.

It comes down to purposeful interaction versus compulsive escapism. The same device can bridge the gap to loved ones and community or serve as a wall to shut them out." Chien-Chung Huang, Professor at the Rutgers School of Social Work and senior author of the study

The study, published in JMIR Aging, drew on survey responses from 2,585 adults ages 60 and older living in 87 communities throughout five districts of Guangzhou, China. Participants reported on their smartphone habits, communication preferences and offline social participation. Researchers also collected health and demographic information, including age, gender, marital status, education and income, and measured depressive symptoms with a screening tool commonly used with older adults.

The research team – which included study coauthors Sheng Chen and Yue Song, of the School of Public Administration at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in Guangzhou – used machine learning to identify which factors were most strongly associated with depression. A secondary analytic method helped investigators look beyond any single explanation and recognize patterns that might not have been obvious from one variable alone.

Limited social participation emerged as the strongest predictor of depression, followed closely by smartphone addiction, defined as compulsive or excessive use that disrupts daily functioning. Problematic phone reliance appeared in nearly all cases of clinical depression, with older adults who rarely used interactive communication features facing the greatest risk.

The findings suggest that phone use can support well-being when it helps older adults maintain relationships, especially across distance, through video calls, messaging and photo sharing. Long stretches of scrolling, watching videos or playing games alone were associated with a pattern of withdrawal.

"When an older adult uses their phone as a shield to substitute or displace real-life social participation, it acts as a major red flag for depression," Huang said.

The study identified two groups that appeared especially vulnerable to depression. One pattern involved older men with less formal education who exhibited signs of smartphone addiction. For these adults, lower digital literacy may make it more difficult to navigate complex apps, increasing the likelihood that they will fall back on passive entertainment.

Huang said depression risk may be especially pronounced among men in this group who have relied heavily on a spouse or partner for social connection and have fewer family or community ties to draw on later in life.

"When they lose a partner or become isolated, they can be left without the same social buffers," he said. "Their phone becomes an isolating crutch rather than a bridge."

Another high-risk pattern emerged among older adults of both sexes: Those with higher incomes and education levels who suffered from smartphone addiction were more prone to clinical depression. This finding suggests that wealth, education, and technology access fail to protect against loneliness when screen time replaces real-world connections.

The researchers said the study doesn't prove excessive smartphone use causes depression. Because the research captured one point in time, it cannot determine whether problematic phone use contributes to depressive symptoms, whether depression leads older adults to spend more time on their phones or whether the two reinforce each other.

Huang said the relationship is likely cyclical: An older adult who feels lonely may turn to screen time for distraction.

"Over time, passive digital consumption can begin to replace the real-world interactions that help protect mental health," deepening isolation and worsening depressive symptoms, he said.

Huang added that families, community organizations, and health providers can help by encouraging older adults to use phones in ways that support interaction rather than solitary entertainment. The goal is not to discourage smartphone use, but to make it more social and purposeful.

"Instead of leaving a senior to scroll videos alone, family members can involve them in photo-sharing loops, text threads, and scheduled video calls that help bridge intergenerational gaps," Huang said.