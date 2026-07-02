Insilico Medicine partners with Takeda for AI-driven drug discovery

Insilico Medicine ("Insilico" HKEX:3696), a leader in clinical-stage generative AI for drug discovery, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Takeda to use its proprietary end-to-end platform, Pharma.AI, to advance drug candidates across the company's therapeutic areas.

The collaboration is designed to identify clinically differentiated drug candidates for promising therapeutic targets. Using advanced generative models from the earliest stages of design, the teams aim to improve the quality of candidate molecules and optimize them to achieve best-in-class efficacy and safety criteria.

Under the agreement, Insilico will lead AI-driven discovery to identify molecules meeting predefined scientific and early development criteria, while Takeda will apply its global development capabilities to advance selected candidates through clinical validation.

"I am excited to partner with one of the top leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry with massive competence in generative AI," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder, CEO and CBO of Insilico Medicine. "As we deepen the integration of generative AI into every stage of the pharma value chain, I believe the future of pharmaceutical superintelligence has the potential to deliver the highest quality and differentiated drugs. This is a fundamental step on our journey toward extension of healthy productive life."

By combining Takeda's deep disease biology expertise with Insilico's AI-enabled discovery capabilities, this collaboration seeks to deliver meaningful treatment options for patients by identifying clinically differentiated therapies. The partnership also supports Takeda's transition to an AI-native discovery model, as we integrate automation, robotics, and generative AI to advance high-quality candidates more efficiently." Chris Arendt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Takeda

Under the agreement, Insilico will receive approximately $60 million in project initiation fees, near-term payments and milestones, and is eligible for success-based preclinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments that could bring the total deal value to approximately $600 million, plus tiered royalties on future sales.

The agreement grants Takeda exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize novel therapeutics selected through the collaboration.