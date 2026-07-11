Insilico Medicine founder to highlight sustainable longevity at BIO Asia-Taiwan

Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, has been invited to attend BIO Asia-Taiwan, which will be held from July 15 to 19 in Taiwan, China.

Dr. Zhavoronkov will deliver a keynote speech titled How to Build a Sustainable Longevity Company at the main forum on the morning of July 15 at 11:40 AM. Additionally, at 11:55 AM on July 16, he will participate in a panel discussion titled AI × Medicine: Reshaping the Future of Drug Discovery to explore the disruptive innovations and transformations brought by AI to the pharmaceutical sector alongside industry experts.

Building a sustainable longevity company requires more than a bold mission - it demands a scalable engine for innovation. This talk explores how generative AI and automation are transforming drug and material discovery, compressing timelines from target identification to development candidate nomination, and enabling a new model of biotech that can grow, learn, and compound value over time. Drawing on real-world experience at Insilico Medicine, the session examines the key pillars of sustainability: scientific productivity measured by rigorous benchmarks, a portfolio strategy that balances internal progression with licensing, and an AI platform that improves with every program it runs.

About BIO Asia-Taiwan 2026

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2026 will be grandly held from July 15 to 19, 2026, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

With the theme "Asian Inspiration, Global Impact," this year's conference will bring together over 850 exhibitors and 2,200 booths from nearly 60 countries and regions worldwide. As Asia's largest biotechnology event, the 2026 conference will deeply focus on core sectors such as cutting-edge biopharmaceutical R&D, cross-border digital health, AI-driven healthcare, and CDMO manufacturing. Through international forums, one-on-one business partnering sessions, and a large-scale exhibition, the event aims to build the most efficient platform for transnational collaboration and capital matchmaking for global life science leaders.