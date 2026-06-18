Insilico Medicine to showcase AI-driven drug breakthroughs at BIO 2026 International Convention

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
InSilico MedicineJun 18 2026

Insilico Medicine will attend the BIO 2026 International Convention, held from June 22 to 25 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Led by Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder, CEO, and CBO of Insilico Medicine, the Insilico Medicine team will meet with biopharma partners, investors, and researchers at Booth #4021 to explore collaboration opportunities. Insilico Medicine will showcase the core capabilities of its end-to-end Pharma.AI platform as well as its latest R&D pipeline.

Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, has been invited to present four featured speeches at the BIO 2026 International Convention, held from June 22 to 25 at the San Diego Convention Center. He will demonstrate the company's latest breakthroughs in AI-driven drug discovery, quantum technology-enabled research, and clinical development.

The four featured speeches are as follows:

  • Roundtable: Australian Government AI in Drug Development Industry Roundtable
    • Time: June 22, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM | Venue: OMNI San Diego at the Ballpark
  • ADCs, GLP-1s, and Beyond: How China is Impacting the 2026 BD Landscape
    • Time: June 22, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Venue: Room 32AB
  • Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery
    • Time: June 22, 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM | Venue: Room 28ABCDE
  • Strategic Innovation: Building Smarter Pipelines for Challenging Targets
    • Time: June 25, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Venue: Room 29AB

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About the BIO International Convention The BIO International Convention is the world's largest and most comprehensive biotechnology event. The convention annually attracts approximately 20,000 industry leaders and decision-makers from across the globe, including multinational pharmaceutical companies, pioneering biotech startups, top-tier scientific research institutions, non-profit organizations, regulatory agencies, and veteran healthcare investors.

As the premier platform for collaboration and exchange in the global biopharma industry, the convention focuses on cutting-edge industry topics such as AI and digital health, biomanufacturing, cell and gene therapy, oncology, as well as business development (BD) and investment trends. Its unique BIO Partnering™ system serves as the core engine driving global technology transfers, cross-border licensing deals, and multinational M&As, standing as an industry bellwether for witnessing the convergence of global biopharma innovation and strategic capital.

Dr. Frank Pun, Head of Insilico Medicine Great Bay Area, has been invited to attend the Global Women's Health Capital & Industry Summit in Shanghai on June 22. He will deliver a presentation titled "AI-Driven Drug Discovery for Unmet Needs in Women's Health" from 2:20 PM to 2:40 PM.

As a pioneer in AI-driven drug discovery, Insilico Medicine will share its practical progress spanning target discovery and molecular design to clinical translation, as well as how to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and global partnership matching through more efficient and scalable R&D paradigms. Insilico Medicine looks forward to empowering women's health through AI and addressing unmet medical needs in this field.

Source:

InSilico Medicine

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

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