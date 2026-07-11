Harvard University hosts the world's largest conference dedicated to longevity biotechnology

The 13th Aging Research & Drug Discovery (ARDD) Meeting, the world's largest conference dedicated to longevity biotechnology, will take place from October 1-3, 2026, at the David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University. Marking the high-profile launch of Boston Longevity Week, this landmark event is officially organized by Insilico Medicine, which also anchors the conference as a Tier 1 sponsor alongside Eli Lilly.

As longevity science rapidly transitions from theoretical concepts to multi-billion-dollar therapeutic pipelines, ARDD 2026 stands as the premier global nexus connecting basic science, clinical research, big pharma, and institutional investors. Moving the conference to Boston-the global epicenter of biomedical innovation-reflects the field's evolution into mainstream medicine.

Building on the massive momentum of previous years-including ARDD 2025 in Copenhagen, where leadership from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk discussed the profound longevity potential of GLP-1 receptor agonists in Nature Biotechnology-the 2026 conference solidifies aging research as a core pillar of healthcare. Top-tier pharmaceutical companies are now actively developing commercial programs targeting fibrosis, immunology, CNS, cardiometabolic diseases, anti-muscle wasting, and cellular rejuvenation.

The comprehensive 2026 program features highly specialized daily tracks designed to drive clinical translation and industry growth:

October 1: Clinical Development Day and the Longevity Medicine Track

October 2: AI in Drug Discovery Track

October 3: Future Technology Track

In addition to the main scientific program, the conference will host multiple high-profile, invite-only receptions to facilitate networking among global decision-makers. Confirmed speakers already include executive leaders from 10 of the world's top pharmaceutical companies.

The conference is steered by an elite panel of global chairs representing top academic and scientific institutions: Vadim Gladyshev and Jesse Poganik (Harvard Medical School); Alex Zhavoronkov (Insilico Medicine); Morten Scheibye-Knudsen and Daniela Bakula (The University of Copenhagen); Evelyne Bischof (Sheba Longevity Center); and Maximilian Unfried (National University of Singapore). Further cementing the meeting's influence on global health economics, the McKinsey Health Institute joins ARDD 2026 as the Sole Knowledge Partner.

Reflecting its global scale, ARDD 2026 has secured backing from an array of prominent biotechnology and financial institutions. Joining Tier 1 partners Eli Lilly and Insilico Medicine are Tier 3 sponsors AbbVie, BioAge, Human Longevity, Tally Health, Maxwell Biosciences, Gordian, TruDiagnostic, and Cyclarity Therapeutics. Synaro Capital supports the event as a Tier 4 sponsor, alongside Tier 5 sponsors including Morgan Stanley, Healthy Longevity, Intrinsic Capacity, and QuadraScope.

To secure early-bird pricing and receive immediate notification when the registration system goes live, prospective attendees are encouraged to join the priority waitlist. Please visit the official registration portal at https://agingpharma.org/registration or learn more at agingpharma.org.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available across multiple tiers, including customized packages for industry partners looking to interface with decision-makers from venture capital, academia, and big pharma.