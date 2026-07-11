Insurance-supported integrative oncology symptom management program benefits cancer patients

A new study from University Hospitals Connor Whole Health reports that an insurance-supported integrative oncology program resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in cancer-related symptoms like pain, stress, anxiety, depression, nausea, and fatigue. The findings highlight a scalable model with potential for delivering future integrative therapies within routine oncology care. The findings from this study were recently published in JCO Oncology Practice.

The study, entitled "Implementation and Patient-Reported Outcomes of an Insurance-Supported Integrative Oncology Symptom Management Program," evaluated the first 16 months of the Connor Whole Health Integrative Oncology (CWHIO) Symptom Management Clinic. The clinic delivered 1,924 integrative oncology treatments to 291 patients between June 2023 and September 2024, using a hybrid model that combined both insurance-billed physician visits and massage visits with low-cost group acupuncture sessions and additional philanthropic support for non-billable services.

Integrative oncology bridges the best of conventional cancer treatment with evidence-based supportive therapies like acupuncture. This program demonstrates how acupuncture can help address symptom burden and improve quality of life when incorporated into comprehensive cancer care." Jacob Wolf, ND, LAc, Dipl. OM, naturopathic doctor and licensed acupuncturist, UH Connor Whole Health

Dr. Wolf currently serves as Medical Director of Acupuncture at UH Connor Whole Health and is board-certified in acupuncture, Asian herbal medicine, and lifestyle medicine.

The study demonstrated significant clinical benefits for patients, with single treatments leading to meaningful reductions in moderate-to-severe symptoms, including pain (–2.08), stress (–2.70), anxiety (–2.28), depression (–2.54), nausea (–3.61), and fatigue (–1.42). Additionally, patient satisfaction was exceptionally high throughout the program, with 87.1% strongly agreeing they were satisfied with the services, 85.5% strongly agreeing they would refer others, and 82.3% strongly agreeing the services supported effective symptom management. There was an upward trend in demand for care throughout; with weekly visit volumes frequently exceeding 40 and ultimately peaking at 57 encounters per week following the introduction of group acupuncture and individualized reiki.

The CWHIO clinic was led by an integrative oncologist and embedded within the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center network. Treatment plans aligned with American Society of Clinical Oncology and National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines for integrative therapies, including acupuncture and massage for pain, anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

"A whole health approach to cancer care – one that integrates evidence-based lifestyle and supportive therapies – is well supported by the scientific literature. This study highlights strong patient interest in these services while underscoring persistent system-level barriers that continue to limit access," said Kristi Artz, MD, MS, FACLM, CCMS, Vice President of UH Connor Whole Health and Sara H. Connor Chair in Integrative Health.

This hybrid clinic model addresses barriers to accessing integrative oncology access such as limited insurance reimbursement. Initial physician consults and massage therapy are billed through insurance, while group acupuncture is offered at a low self-pay rate of $36.85, which is below national averages. Most U.S. integrative oncology programs rely heavily on out-of-pocket payments, creating many disparities for patients. By embedding integrative services within oncology workflows and prioritizing insurance-billable care, the CWHIO model aims to reduce financial barriers for patients and expand reach throughout the hospital system.

The research was supported by the Elisabeth Severance Prentiss Foundation.