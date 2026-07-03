Insilico Medicine highlights AI drug discovery progress at executive summit

July 7-10, 2026 | Geneva

Dr. Alex Aliper, Co-founder and President of Insilico Medicine, will attend the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 7. He will participate in a panel discussion titled "Expanding healthcare access through AI-enabled science" from 14:30 to 15:00. Later, at 15:30, he will deliver a keynote speech titled "Generative AI for Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical R&D" at the summit's workshop: "AI for manufacturing: Pharmaceutical industry workshop on innovation, applications and standards."

About the AI for Good Global Summit

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with numerous UN agencies, this summit stands as the world's leading platform for AI-driven tech innovation. In close alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this year's summit convenes top scientists, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the globe to explore the cross-sector convergence of cutting-edge fields, including generative AI, pharmaceutical R&D, and smart manufacturing.

The summit is not only dedicated to showcasing breakthrough AI applications aimed at tackling global healthcare inequality and accelerating the green transition, but it also carries a critical mandate to shape global AI governance, safety frameworks, and technical standards. Through cross-border action and collaboration, the event aims to transform artificial intelligence into a powerful beacon, guiding human society toward an equitable, healthy, and sustainable future.

July 8, 2026 | Beijing

Dr. Feng Ren, Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine, has been invited to attend the CITICS Global Consumer and Healthcare Forum 2026 in Beijing on July 8. He will deliver a keynote speech titled "From Technical Breakthrough to Clinical Validation: The Second Half of AI Drug Discovery."

In the face of escalating disease challenges, traditional trial-and-error R&D models have hit a bottleneck. Insilico Medicine is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging its end-to-end Pharma.AI platform. Driven by continuous innovation, the company's diversified pipeline now features over 40 projects discovered by the Pharma.AI platform. Since 2021, Insilico has nominated 31 development candidates (DCs), with more than 10 projects receiving Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals.

A key clinical-stage program is Rentosertib (ISM001-055), an AI-discovered and AI-designed TNIK inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which has recently achieved positive topline results in a Phase IIa clinical trial. Concurrently, the company is advancing multiple other programs into Phase I clinical development.

About the CITICS Global Consumer and Healthcare Forum 2026

The CITICS Global Consumer and Healthcare Forum 2026 is a flagship annual industry event hosted by CITIC Securities. This year's forum focuses on the profound transformation of China's consumer market and the revolutionary shifts in the healthcare industry driven by breakthroughs in life sciences. The event convenes top global corporate executives, industry experts, policymakers, and institutional investors from both domestic and international markets.

In the consumer sector, the forum provides an in-depth analysis of the new market landscape centered around quality upgrades and personalized demand. In the healthcare sector, it comprehensively explores the value reassessment across the entire industry chain propelled by innovative drugs and devices, diversified payment models, and AI empowerment. Against the backdrop of the current complex macroeconomic environment and defensive sector rotations in global capital markets, the forum is dedicated to building an efficient, cutting-edge platform for dialogue. It aims to collaboratively uncover structural growth opportunities within both Chinese and global markets, providing global investors with precise strategic insights to capture the long-term value of the future consumer and healthcare sectors.

July 8-10, 2026 | Hong Kong

Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, has been invited to attend the international science, technology, and information technology exhibition, LEAP EAST, held in Hong Kong from July 8 to 10. Across four featured presentations, he will showcase the company's latest breakthroughs in AI-driven drug discovery, quantum technology-powered research, and clinical development.

The four featured sessions are as follows:

HSBC Innovation Banking x Betatron breakfast Panel

Time: July 8, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Location: HSBC Main Building

Panel: Where are Asia's Next AI Unicorns Hiding?

Time: July 8, 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: DeepFest – Leap East

Keynote Presentation: Tech for Healthcare: How AI is revolutionizing Drug Discovery

Time: July 9, 11:50 AM – 12:05 PM

Location: Biotech Orbital Stage

Panel: The Biological OS: How AI is Decoding Life and Longevity

Time: July 9, 2:45 PM – 3:20 PM

Location: Main Stage

About LEAP East

LEAP East 2026 is Asia's premier technology event, powered by the core team behind LEAP-Saudi Arabia's most influential global tech platform-and jointly supported by authoritative institutions including the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Taking place from July 8 to 10, 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the summit leverages Hong Kong's unique position as an international financial hub and its vibrant multicultural ecosystem to build a brand-new, borderless tech hub connecting the world.

The conference focuses on cutting-edge frontiers such as generative AI, biomedical technology, smart manufacturing, fintech, and Web3, bringing together over 300 leading global exhibitors alongside world-renowned scientists, tech giants, startups, and top-tier investment institutions. LEAP East is more than a technological showcase for disruptive deep tech and its applications; it is a catalyst for cross-border collaboration and a high-impact platform that empowers business growth and capital matchmaking. Ultimately, it aims to transform frontline technology into a powerful engine driving global society toward an equitable, healthy, and sustainable future.